“Restore” Funds Target Vacant Privately-Owned Urban Structures
During a recent meeting of the Ithaca Common Council Acting Mayor Laura Lewis announced that the city would be applying to receive grant funding from the Restore New York Communities Initiative to revitalize properties on South Cayuga Street that are owned by Urban Core LLC and the Chain Works District Building 24 owned by Unchained Properties LLC.
The 2022-23 New York State Budget provides $250 million for the Restore New York's Communities Initiative. Grant funding will be awarded in two rounds. The first round will consist of $100 million with applications due by October 11 and the second round will consist of $150 million with applications due in January 2023.
According to Acting Mayor Lewis, “The goals of the Restore New York program are to revitalize urban centers, encourage commercial investment, and improve the local housing stock.”
Restore New York funding is available only for projects involving the demolition, deconstruction, rehabilitation and reconstruction of vacant abandoned, condemned or surplus properties. The program is designed to provide funding to revitalize buildings that are vacant, 50% vacant or condemned. Additionally, buildings typically must be privately owned in order to be eligible for the program.
Municipalities with populations under 40,000 are eligible to submit one project, which may contain multiple related properties not to exceed requests for $2 million in each round of funding.
The city has applied for several rounds of Restore New York funding in the past and been awarded four times out of six. According to Mayor Lewis, “This round is open for submissions next week.”
Mayor Lewis said, “of the six proposals received, the following projects are highest rated against state and local evaluation criteria: The Cayuga Street Rehabilitation Urban Core LLC and the Chain Works District Building 24 Unchained Properties LLC.”
The two projects that are listed by the Acting Mayor are the best candidates to receive Restore NY funding because both have significant housing opportunities as well as private investment — and they were both advanced in their planning.
The Cayuga Street project is expected to expand the number of housing units by 16 by converting vacant office space and upper floors to housing units. Additionally, the Chain Works project estimates over 90 housing units in phase one of their proposed plan.
The Chain Works project has been in the making for nearly a decade and Restore New York grant funding will only partially cover the costs of phase one of the project.
Phase one of the Chain Works project calls for renovations of four buildings on the property. Specifically, buildings 21 and 24 would be renovated into 179,000 square-feet of mixed commercial and residential space, and Buildings 33 and 34 would be renovated into 171,000 square-feet of modern industrial/manufacturing space.
The timeline of the project remains stuck in limbo as a result of economic uncertainties and local zoning issues resulting from the fact that the project calls for creating both residential and industrial space on the same property. However, when it’s completed the site is expected to offer more than 900 housing units.
If the Chain Works LLC application for Restore New York grant funding is approved it will only cover the costs of renovating building 24—which would offer an estimated 90 housing units.
It’s unclear if the Chain Works residential units will be market rate or affordable because the Restore New York program is one of the few State programs that does not require job creation or affordable housing as a mandate.
However, the Cayuga Street project will be providing all its rental units at affordable rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.