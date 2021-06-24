ITHACA, NY -- City of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick announced the formation of a working group that will serve to facilitate the replacement of the City of Ithaca Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. This working group is charged with designing a new agency custom-tailored to provide solutions to the community's distinct safety and health needs following the passage of the Reimagining Public Safety Plan on March 31.
The announcement comes just a few days after the Ithaca Police Benevolent Association (PBA) announced its “Ithaca 4 For Safety” campaign to “bring community leaders and stakeholders together to demand real action with real world solutions to address the dangerous rise in shootings, assaults, and armed, weaponized crime in our City.”
The plan specifically mentioned that it had been 82 days since the Reimagining Public Safety plan had passed and lamented the lack of forward movement in implementing it. However, the city has been working with the county during that time to approve funds to create positions to staff the Community Justice Center.
To establish the working group, Myrick worked closely with City of Ithaca Director of Human Resources Schelley Michell-Nunn, and said they have “... identified a strong core of working group members, city staff to assist with technical support, and the Center for Policing Equity as ongoing collaborators. We’re focused on continuing to center the voices of constituents of color and city residents from a diversity of lived experiences.”
This working group will deliver to the Common Council a set of preliminary recommendations, including naming conventions, job descriptions, and title of the department, by Sept. 1. The work done by the working group will pertain to the city-only recommendations, not the 17 shared recommendations between the county and city. Those will be the responsibility of the shared Community Justice Center.
Additional recommendations regarding delineated call type responsibility, training, and operating budget will be created Sept.- Nov. of this year.
"The work to design and implement the new department will likely take years. And we should not expect that all questions will be answered by Sept. 1,” Myrick said. “The time investment that we’re putting toward this work will help ensure we have the most equitable and thoughtfully developed outcomes for residents.”
Former City Alderperson Eric Rosario will serve as project lead.
“I am thrilled that Eric Rosario has agreed to serve as the Project Lead,” Myrick said. “His long history in our city, his leadership in CLOC (Community Leaders of Color), co-founding of the Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County, his past experience on Common Council, and current service on the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency, along with his deliberative and collaborative approach to problem solving made him the ideal candidate. We don't take this work lightly, and we know there will need to be strong support within the Working Group, we look forward to appointing someone from within the group to act as Eric's Co-Lead soon.”
Rosario stated: “I am deeply honored by the trust the mayor and City have placed in me. I feel privileged to work alongside the members of this working group and our advisors. The community’s charge to us as expressed through the Common Council’s unanimous vote to reimagine public safety is clear. The outline and parameters for the new department have been defined. Our job is to recommend how to operationalize these guidelines in the real-world while taking a diverse set of constituent needs, centering those most vulnerable in our community, into consideration.”
The ongoing collaborative efforts between the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County towards Reimagining Public Safety continue to be guided carefully by community input and the support of the Center for Policing Equity, a non-profit research think tank founded in 2008 that centers vulnerable communities, uses evidence-based approaches to social justice problems, and conducts research to create levers for social, cultural, and policy change.
Next steps for the Collaborative will be the hiring of the Project Director and Data Analyst to staff the Community Justice Center.
Onboarding for the group begins on July 15, with regular meetings to be held weekly thereafter. Opportunities for community engagement will be announced as they become available.
The following community members have agreed to serve as working group members:
Eric Rosario:
Project Lead
Former City Alderperson
Philanthropic Advisor
Community Advocate
Lieutenant Scott Garin:
Ithaca Police Department
PBA (Union)
Sergeant Tom Condzella:
Ithaca Police Department
PBA (Union) President
Sergeant Mary Orsaio:
LGBTQ Liaison, Ithaca Police Department
PBA (Union)
George McGonigal:
City Alderperson
1st Ward
Ducson Nguyen:
City Alderperson
2nd Ward
Laura Lewis:
City Alderperson
5th Ward
Travis Brooks:
Deputy Director, GIAC
Project Manager for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) and My Brother’s Keeper Lead
Mar’Quon Frederick:
Rising Cornell University sophomore
Political Action Chair for the Black Student Union
Savannah Gonzalez:
Community Activist
New Roots Student
John Guttridge:
Business Owner
Volunteer
Property Developer
Amos Malone:
Pastor, 2nd Chance Ministries
Community Activist
Human Rights Commission
Southside Community Center Board of Directors
Luca Maurer:
Director, LGBTQ Education, Outreach and Services at Ithaca College
Author
Thaddeus McClain:
Community Activist
Yasmin Rashid:
VP, Unbroken Promise Initiative
Community Activist
Mediator
Amir Tazi:
Black Feminist Abolitionist
Publications Coordinator for Black Student Union
Creator of Soul Beginnings (Creative Writing Collective)
Co-Creator of Empowering Blackness at IC
My Brother’s Keeper Alumni
Founder of MOOR (a small art collective)
Rising Senior at Ithaca College
Karen Yearwood:
Operations Effectiveness Manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County Former Executive Director of Village at Ithaca
Strong advocate for equity in education
Technical assistance for the working group will be provided by:
• Center for Policing Equity
• Human Resources Director Schelley Michell-Nunn
• Acting Police Chief John Joly
• Communication Lead Melody Faraday
• City Controller Steve Thayer
• City Attorney’s Office
• District Attorney Matthew Van Houten
• Administrative Support - Annie Sherman
• Community Police Board – Shirley Kane & Richard Rogers
