During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
McGonigal said that the lack of snow on the ground represents a unique opportunity for City crews to complete the cleanup work. According to McGonigal, “Our understaffed DPW workers have some time to do this now, since there is no snow to deal with.” He continued saying that “cleanup of that area will continue as weather permits.”
During the January 17 County Legislature meeting, McGonigal also asked that the County help to pay for the disposal of metal and tires at the Recycling and Materials Management Department’s Solid Waste Facility.
In response, Legislator Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing) asked McGonigal about the hazardous and drug-related waste at the property and how it would be handled.
Director of the Recycling and Materials Management Department, Barb Eckstrom explained that hazardous materials cannot be deposited at the facility because the State DEC regulates what can be accepted by the facility. As a result the City has assured Eckstrom that the materials would be disposed of before being transferred to the recycling and solid waste facility. Eckstrom also said that there is a process that would allow the County to waive a fee estimated to be around $96 per ton of solid waste.
Chairwoman of the County Legislature, Shawna Black asked about whether the City had plans to ensure the routine cleanup of the area. McGonigal responded by saying that there is no plan in place, though “I can assure you that for this one area of the ‘jungle’ we are going to make every effort to keep it cleaned up, period.”
McGonigal told the Ithaca Times that the cleanup “had absolutely nothing to do with the open house at the new Chamber of Commerce building, which coincidentally occured on the same day.”
During his remarks to the Legislature, he also said that there will be ongoing activities toward establishing a sanctioned encampment further south along the inlet.
On January 18 the City of Ithaca began the process of cleaning up encampment sites near Brindley Street. The Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center has agreed to work with the city to dispose of acceptable materials.
Following the first day of cleanup the County Waste Center received four loads of acceptable waste material and expects “additional similar loads” throughout the week. According to a press release for the cleanup event, “Recycling and Materials Management staff as well as Casella facilities staff inspected materials delivered to the facility on Wednesday and have confirmed compliance with permit requirements.”
Unacceptable materials include sharps and fuel containers — which were removed from the waste collected from the encampment before it was transported to the recycling and solid waste center. The press release states that “the City of Ithaca is aware that they must comply with DEC regulations for proper disposal of sharps and other hazardous waste.”
Tompkins County has estimated that “25 tons of waste are to be delivered to the facility” when the cleanup is complete. The waiver of associated fees will be considered by the Health and Human Services Committee of the Tompkins County Legislature following a request by the City.
