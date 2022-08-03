In an effort to keep moving the process of reimaging law enforcement forward, the Ithaca Common Council agreed to a contract with Tompkins County to jointly fund a Community Justice Center (CJC), at its July 27 meeting.
The CJC is intended to determine implementation priorities, develop budget impacts for the plan, manage and analyze data, and provide reports to the City and County about the progress of the plan.
The City and County are contracting to each contribute about $138,000 for the first year and agree to the contract auto renewing for a second year after a review.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock of Ithaca’s First Ward proposed changing the contract so that it would fully fund the CJC for two years before requiring a review, suggesting this would more fully convey the City’s commitment to the mission of reimagining law enforcement.
While the other members of the Council stressed the City’s commitment to the reimagining law enforcement process, they resisted the call the amend the contract, citing the need for quick action.
Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, who was present at the meeting, noted that hiring people to staff the CJC was contingent on the County and City having a signed contract, and that substantive changes to the proposed contract would require going back to the County Legislature, delaying the process further.
The need for speed carried the day and the Council voted 7-1 to approve the contract with only a minimal language change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.