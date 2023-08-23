The Common Council has approved a resolution that will see the City of Ithaca partner with global consulting firm KPMG to create flood risk simulations for areas of the city impacted by the expansion of flood zones in the 2022 FEMA flood maps. The partnership is part of KPMG’s pilot netzero urban program and will come at no cost to the city for the remainder of 2023.
The resolution passed by the Common Council said that KPMG will work with the city to develop visual simulations of “peak flood levels, approximation of receding time for peak flood levels, simulations of disruption of emergency services, expected evacuation needs in the event of a flood, and other simulations related to flooding as dictated by planning and DPW staff.”
Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca, Rebecca Evans, has been in conversation with representatives from KPMG for the last several months and answered questions from members of the Common Council before the resolution was approved.
Evans told the Common Council that initial conversations with KPMG focused on building electrification and modeling of the grid, but “after hearing a lot from the community and talking with DPW and planning staff, it became apparent that flooding is a top priority for our residents.”
According to Evans, many residents are concerned about the risk to their properties and being priced out of their homes due to being required to purchase flood insurance. Due to these concerns, Evans said that her conversations with KPMG changed to focus more on “trying to supplement the modeling and mitigation strategies that DPW and planning staff are already exploring.”
With the help of KPMG and their partnership with Augment City — a private entity that specializes in digital modeling — city officials will be able to develop simulations that can accurately depict the impact that potential floods will have on specific locations. This will allow residents to improve preparations by raising the height of mechanical equipment in their basements, among other things.
The partnership will involve training city staff to maintain the data and tools used to run the simulations. As a result, the city can run additional simulations for other projects without the help of KPMG or Augment City.
Evans told the Common Council that “the funding runs out for this program at the end of this year, so it’s in KPMG’s best interest to start moving things along, and if we want to take advantage of these programs and services, then it’s to our advantage as well.”
Third Ward Alderperson Donna Fleming questioned the priorities of KPMG, saying, “KPMG is in the business of making lots of money, so what’s in this for them?”
Evans responded by saying that KPMG will be doing this pro-bono project in Ithaca throughout the rest of 2023 to build experience for what they are planning to sell to other communities around the world as a consulting service. “[KPMG] has an arm specifically focused on infrastructure and decarbonization, and I believe that they’re trying to build out that experience and provide a pilot that shows real value,” Evans said.
She continued, “If they intend to charge millions of dollars for a service like this, then they’re not going to get anywhere, and neither are the cities that are trying to decarbonize.” Evans added that city staff and community partners have made it clear to KPMG that their services must remain affordable if the city continues working with them beyond 2023.
The partnership would come at no cost to the city for the remainder of 2023, and Evans explained that the city “would be able to keep the licenses to the software after that.” However, she added that “consulting on policy and infrastructure would no longer be included, so if we wanted to continue that, we would have to pay for it.”
First Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock expressed concerns about the potential for simulations to be run using inaccurate data, saying that she would feel more comfortable moving forward after receiving input from experts in the county that are already doing work on flood mitigation and analysis.
“I see the opportunity here, but I would like to have the input of individuals in the country with expertise because I think the last thing we want to do is have a simulation that goes public and have it based on erroneous data,” Brock said. She added, “I would like the opportunity to do more vetting into the organization before making any commitment.”
Despite questioning the priorities of KPMG, Alderperson Fleming said that “Given the tight time frame described, I would be okay with moving this along if the majority [of council] is, but I would want it to be with the explicit goal of helping the city and the county” Fleming continued saying, “If at any point it becomes apparent that city staff are using time to help KPMG develop their products, then that’s time to pull the plug.”
Fleming said, “If we can take advantage of a free service to the benefit of the city and our sister communities who are also at flood risk, it’s fine with me, given that caution.”
