ITHACA, NY -- The draft legislation for reorganizing the City of Ithaca’s government from mayor-council to council-manager was presented to the City Administration Committee at its June 23 meeting. While the public referendum won’t take place until November 2022, the committee is working on getting the plan approved by Council by the end of the year.
City Attorney Ari Lavine said he wanted to make sure he was headed in the right direction as they worked on the language of the legislation.
Alderperson George McGonigal asked if the council-manager format was the only one the committee had explored, or if they had looked at changing the role of the mayor or increasing his/her salary.
Alderperson Donna Fleming, who sat on the subcommittee that worked on this, said they had looked at other options but thought council-manager had fewer weaknesses.
“The alternative would have been to have a fully defined full-time mayor with a full-time salary who is the chief administrative officer and chief political head,” she said. “The weakness with that form is still you’re most likely to have someone who doesn’t have experience running a large organization with a large budget and many departments and facilities. That person is only accountable when there’s an election.”
She said hiring a city manager would enable Council members to ensure they hired someone with the education and experience to administer a large organization. The city manager would also be accountable to Common Council every single day.
“That was the big reason we decided to advocate for this structure rather than enhancing the mayoral role,” Fleming said.
Committee Chair Deb Mohlenhoff added that doing so wouldn’t have solved the issue at hand anyway.
“This job is too much for one single person to manage,” she said. “It wouldn’t assist with the overwhelming workload we’re putting on this one person.”
In the proposed new system, the mayor would run Council meetings, appoint committees and oversee them, do ribbon cuttings and serve as the communication bridge between city staff and Common Council.
Mohlenhoff said a simple way to think about it is that the mayor is the external facing leader of the city, and the city manager is the internal leader.
“Both have executive leadership roles with the city,” she said.
One significant change would be that the mayor becomes a voting member of council. Currently, the mayor only votes to break a tie. Another change would be that the city manager would work with the city controller to prepare the budget, as opposed to the mayor, who does it now.
McGonigal said if they were changing things up, he’d like to see Council getting more involved in the selection process of committee members for things like the Planning and Development Board.
“It would give the possibility of a more varied membership,” he said.
Mohlenhoff said that the possible changes were on the radar, and that they would take a look at the appointment process to ensure proper vetting and diversity.
Alderperson Ducson Nguyen brought up a concern of some constituents, one he said he didn’t agree with.
“We got complaints that by diluting the power of the mayor we’re enacting a power grab and taking away the accountability of the mayor to the voters,” he said. “The counter-argument is we can fire the city manager at any time.”
Mohlenhoff said she understands that it might feel like the public is becoming more separated from the chief officer of the city, but said the Common Council provides the power balance.
“We still have representative government,” she said, her point being that if residents felt the city manager wasn’t doing a good job but that Council wasn’t removing them, they could still vote those Council members out of office.
As the process continues, Mohlenhoff said they will also be coming up with a removal process and criteria for hiring and firing for the manager position.
There are expected to be public hearings on the topic this summer.
