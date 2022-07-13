After some debate over the differences between the words accepts, acknowledges and adopts, at its July 6 meeting the Common Council voted eight to two in favor of a resolution to accept the Report of the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group and commit to implementing portions of the report while continuing to seek out public input and further review the process.
Alderpersons Cynthia Brock of the City’s 1st Ward and Jeffrey Barken of the City’s 3rd Ward voted against the resolution.
The elements of the report that will be implemented are: establishing a civilian leadership position, with authority designated by the Mayor, to oversee the City’s public safety response systems; establishing an ad-hoc public safety committee; requiring community-centered training for both armed and unarmed first responders; supplying improved technology for community safety efforts; and implementing improved data collection and public reporting of such data.
In a separate agenda item which the Council says reaffirms its support for civilian leadership, it directed Acting Mayor Laura Lewis to work with the City’s Human Resources Department to create a job description for a Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety and to include funding for this position in the City’s 2023 budget. It also called on the Acting Mayor to provide a written evaluation of the impact of civilian oversight to include feedback from the community and the Council no later than December 31, 2023.
In voicing her support for the resolution accepting the report, Alderperson Phoebe Brown of the City’s 2nd Ward said that reforms to the City’s police department were long overdue: “People like me have been hearing the world ‘wait’ for as long as we can remember. It is imperative that we move on.”
In voting against the resolution accepting the report, Alderperson Cynthia Brown of the City’s 1st Ward said that, while supporting the reforms themselves, she opposes the acceptance of the report because of her ethical concerns over the process: “Outside groups were brought in and contributed significantly to this report; outside groups which were neither screened [nor] hired by the city.”
In response to those concerns, in another separate item, Ithaca City Attorney Aaron O. Lavine announced that the City would be hiring Kristen E. Smith, currently a labor and employment lawyer with the firm Bond Schoeneck & King to investigate potential ethics issues involved in the reimaging public safety process.
Smith served as Corporation Counsel for the City of Syracuse from 2018 to 2022 after being appointed to the position by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.
According to Lavine, Smith “understands how government should work and how it shouldn’t work. She played a leading role in the Governor’s Executive Order in the Syracuse setting that gave rise to the reimagining public safety process her in Ithaca as well.”
