The Citizen Preparedness Corps (CPC) gives residents the tools and resources needed to prepare for any type of disaster or emergency, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.
A training session free of charge to the public will take place on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30pm in the gymnasium of the Beverly J Martin Elementary School, 302 W. Buffalo Street. Sponsored by the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC), it marks the first time a CPC training will be offered in downtown Ithaca.
The Citizen Preparedness Corps began in February 2014 but had been on hold until this fall because of the pandemic. The trainings are led by the New York National Guard working with the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and the Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
“This course provides an excellent introduction to responding to a natural or human-caused disaster,” said Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response. “It’s a great opportunity to learn how to properly develop family emergency plans and stock up on supplies.”
A key component of the training is distribution of free Disaster Preparedness Kits to participants (one per family). The training is free of charge, but registration is required at https://www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-corps.
