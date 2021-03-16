ITHACA, NY -- Cinemapolis, Ithaca’s independent art-house film center, opened its doors again a few days shy of its closing on March 15, 2020, due to COVID. As Executive Director Brett Bossard remembers, the signs that were made at the time said they would be closed “At least until April 9.” He laughs ruefully.
Right now, Cinemapolis is scheduling private viewing parties of up to 15 people. All snacks and concessions are ordered beforehand to minimize contact between customers and staff, and the customer provides their own DVD or Blu-Ray to be watched; they can also select a film from the theater’s library of titles, some of which are provided by Fantastic Fest — “fun, weird genre stuff from all over the world,” according to Bossard. The cost is $250 for the general public, and $200 for Cinemapolis members.
As I meet with Bossard while opening day still looms, there’s quite a bit of construction and clutter still taking up most of the lobby, but everything is on target for reopening on March 12; there are already screening reservations pending. “We’re getting there, piece by piece, little by little,” says Bossard, looking around the space. “We’re putting up sneeze shields by the concession stand. Parties will come in, check in with the host, and then are shown to the theater where they’ll be watching the movie.
Technically, we could have had screenings at 25% capacity since early November of last year, but it was a matter of keeping an eye on the [COVID] numbers, and looking at public opinion as far as people’s willingness to come back to the movies,” says Bossard. “We wanted to play it as cautiously and safely as possible.”
Only three of the theater’s five screening rooms — one, three and four — will be open for business; theater five sustained some damage during the winter season and is still being repaired. In addition, $50,000 was spent renovating all three bathrooms to be contact free, including foot door wedges that allow the doors to be opened without contact. Once the party is in the screening room, they can remove their masks to eat and watch their movie, but must be masked and socially distant in the lobby or bathrooms at all times. “If people have been sharing space, sitting together is allowed.”
For those patrons who can’t afford a private party or are leery about going out to the movies, Cinemapolis will continue offering their ongoing slate of virtual cinema, allowing people to pay to watch indie fare online. Bossard says this may be the biggest shift in viewing habits yet, and says he could see keeping the virtual model going for a year and maybe longer. He hopes to be up and running regular public screenings by sometime this summer. When that happens, there will be space seating in accordance with health rules and regulations. When patrons buy a ticket to a film, they will also reserve a specific seat so as to maintain social distancing.
