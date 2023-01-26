Tuesday, January 31st, Cinemapolis will begin offering “Masked Tuesdays.” The theater will start offering a day when all staff and moviegoers will wear masks. This is an effort to make moviegoing accessible for people who feel safest and most comfortable in a fully masked environment.
On “Masked Tuesdays,” Cinemapolis will not offer typical concession sales. Candy and baked goods will be available for purchase to take home, but the theater will not sell concessions to eat during the movie in order to encourage consistent masking on these days.
The theater uses a HEPA air filtration system to maximize safety at all times, and moviegoers are welcome to wear a mask at any screening. “Masked Tuesdays” will be a way to welcome people who prefer theater-wide masking. Cinemapolis is committed to making moviegoing as accessible and enjoyable as possible to everyone in our community.
“Captioned Wednesdays” is another Cinemapolis initiative focused on eliminating barriers that might otherwise make it difficult for people to enjoy movies. The theater provides captioning on our big screens on Wednesdays for any movie where captioning is available. This has been useful for people with hearing impairments, people who are developing English fluency, and other people who prefer this option for viewing films.
The future of moviegoing in Central New York has been a topic of interest to many people in recent weeks. Potential local changes are part of an era when the film industry is experiencing massive shifts at all levels. Over the course of its 35-year history, Cinemapolis has evolved in many ways and will continue to evolve. Cinemapolis Board and staff remain committed to featuring movies that entertain and enrich, and they remain focused on creating a welcoming experience for all moviegoers.
Cinemapolis is an independent, community-based, non-profit movie theater located in the heart of downtown Ithaca.
