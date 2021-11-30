ITHACA, NY -- The Chowder Cook-Off is back. On Satuday, Dec. 4., the 11th annual Chowder Cook-Off will take place during the Winter Lights Festival downtown. The festival will begin at noon and run until 4 p.m. People can sample chowders from local restaurants and businesses on and around the Ithaca Commons.
Last year the festival was not able to run due to COVID-19, but this year it will continue with social distancing protocols in place.
Gary Ferguson, the executive director of the Downtown Ithaca Alliance, said he is looking forward to the cook-off this weekend.
“We’re really excited about bringing it back and having a reason for people not just to come downtown to shop or to dine, but to have fun,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson said there is not a final list of participating restaurants and businesses in this year’s Chowder Cook-Off, but that he expects to see 12-20 participants sampling off their chowders.
The owner of Luna’s Inspired Street Food, located at 113 N Aurora Street, Kevin Sullivan is looking forward to participating for the fourth year in the cook-off by sampling a Louisiana seafood chowder that their chef has designed.
“It’s really exciting this year, especially because we’re kind of getting out post-COVID and having a good community event,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he missed when the community would come downtown for the cook-off because people from all over and surrounding communities participate in this festival.
“It’s always exciting to feel that buzz in the air and the vibrancy,” Sullivan said. “Especially when it’s cold and we’re in the middle of winter. Having that kind of activity down there is so important for our community and just a wonderful part of the identity of kind of who we are as Ithacans.”
Ferguson said there are many types of chowder that businesses make which makes this festival exciting because there is more room for variety.
“The interpretations of chowder go all over the place,” Ferguson said. “In this particular case, I think the restaurants have a lot more latitude in being able to do something very creative.”
Participating restaurants and businesses that are located on or near the Commons will set up shop outside their businesses and outside vendors will have tents set up on the Commons for people to sample their chowders and beverages.
“It’s a fun thing to do on a cold day and it’s a great way to experience downtown,” Ferguson said.
Participating restaurants and businesses currently involved are listed below:
Luna’s Inspired Street Food
Gorgers
Ithaca Ale House
Mahogany Grill
Moosewood Restaurant
Red’s Place
Monks on the Commons
Northstar House
Seabring Inn
Taverna Banfi
Simeon’s American Bistro
Steinhaus Farm
Lou’s Street Food
Ferguson emphasized how this cook-off festival is one of the many events that begin the winter season in Downtown Ithaca.
People can also go downtown this weekend and next weekend for a Silent Disco on the Commons from 6 - 9 p.m. while enjoying live entertainment along with an ice bar and glow bar.
“I’m kind of excited about the fact that we’re combining food with ice with some light exhibits as well,” Ferguson said.
Tickets for the Chowder Cook-Off are sold in blocks of 10 or 20 and each ticket can be used to sample chowder and craft beverage samples at food and beverage booths at the festival.
Tickets range from $10 to $20 and can be purchased on the day of or ordered ahead of time. Pre-ordered tickets can be picked up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance office in Center Ithaca on the Commons or on the day of the festival at the ticketing booth. You can pre-order your tickets at https://checkout.square.site/buy/TPHCD6YQDRDMCL3R7PQ5GIIT.
To find out more about events happening at this year’s Winter Lights Festival visit https://www.downtownithaca.com/winterlights/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.