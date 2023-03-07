The Downtown Ithaca Alliance has announced the winners of their 25th annual Chili Cook-Off event that took place on the Ithaca Commons last Saturday, March 4th, 2023.
In addition to the DIA, the event was supported by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Visions Federal Credit Union and featured more than 40 restaurants that provided event-goers with all of the chili they could ask for.
There are four categories to win, with first, second and third place winners for each.
With all the chili eaten and all the votes counted, the winner of the “People’s Choice” category went to Bickering Twins for their beef and pork chili served with cilantro, onion and Mexican cream. The second place winner was Hotel Ithaca and third place went to Simeon’s.
The first place winner of the “Best Presentation” category went to Antlers for their smoked prime rib and smoked beef brisket chili. The second place winner was Revelry Yards and the third place winner was Moosewood Restaurant.
For the “Best Meat” category the judges have awarded the Statler Hotel as the first place winner, Revelry Yards as the second place winner, and the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell as the third place winner.
The final category was for best vegetarian/vegan chili. The first place winner was Viva Taqueria for their Viva Ancho Brisket Chili and Viva Ancho three bean chili. Second place went to Collegetown Bagels and third place was awarded to Hound and Mare.
After announcing the winners of the Chili Cook-Off, Communications Director for the DIA, Darlene Wilber said, “We thank all our participants for creating some of the best-tasting and most innovative chilis and chili-inspired items to date! We also thank everyone who came out to sample the impressive selection of chilis and chili-inspired items. Plus, we're grateful to our sponsors, Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis and Visions Federal Credit Union, for making this event possible. We hope to see everyone again next year."
