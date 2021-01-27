ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca’s 23rd Annual Downtown Ithaca Chili Cook-Off will be taking a bit of a different route this year by changing from a one-day event on the Commons to a 17-day competition among local restaurants.
This year’s cook-off will not be outside on the Commons due to COVID-19 and health regulations, but will take place inside restaurants and be available for take-out. The cook-off will take place from Feb. 12-28. All restaurants participating will offer their own unique chili throughout this period, so you can eat at your favorite local restaurants and participate in the chili cook-off all in one.
Before participating in the event, attendees should check restaurant hours and COVID-19 guidelines.
Downtown Ithaca Alliance’s Special Events Director Scott Rougeau and Assistant Special Events Director Olivia Pastella are in charge of this year’s chili cook-off.
Pastella hopes that this year’s change of plans will have a positive impact on many local restaurants and a good turn out of participants.
“I hope to have people visit multiple restaurants,” Pastella said. “We hope that we get a lot of votes.”
Rougeau is grateful that the chili cook-off is able to happen this year, even if Downtown Ithaca had to implement a few changes.
“We’re excited to be able to offer some sort of event as well,” Rougeau said. “A lot of events have just been canceled completely or postponed, so we are excited that we’re able to work with the restaurant community and provide a safe, and hopefully fun, event for everyone to enjoy and support their local businesses.”
One participating restaurant in this year’s cook-off is Texas Roadhouse Ithaca, located on South Meadow Street.
Joe Root has owned the restaurant for about four years now, but worked at the restaurant years previous to owning.
Root expressed how it is a little upsetting that this year’s cook-off is not on the Commons, but that he is still happy to participate and is hopeful that it will bring new faces into his restaurant.
The annual chili cook-off has always acted as a way for Texas Roadhouse Ithaca to make connections with the Ithaca community by setting up in the heart of Downtown Ithaca.
“It’s a little withdrawn from the normal experience that we kind of look forward to giving,” Root said. “It’s fun and interactive and it kind of gets us out there so people don't just look at us like we're a corporate restaurant.”
Root works five, if not six, days a week and is interactive with all guests, and said the restaurant will go out of their way to cook according to dietary needs.
“I make sure that my team’s always a ‘big howdy, and a friendly goodbye,’ and they’re really interested in the guests,” Root said. “If you want to come out and have a different experience, come in here and just kind of join the fun. Kick back, and relax and let us do all the work.”
Another twist to this year’s cook-off is that the entire event’s proceeds will go toward the restaurants this year as opposed to being a fundraiser. Many local restaurants have been hit hard since COVID-19, and this is Downtown Ithaca’s way of giving back.
“We would like to thank all of the restaurants for participating,” Rougeau said. “Obviously we couldn’t do it without them, and we want to thank the community for supporting the restaurants in this new style of event.”
Along with Texas Roadhouse Ithaca, below is a list of all participating restaurants and merchants in this year’s cook-off.
Restaurants:
Ithaca Ale House
Bickering Twins
Brookton's Market
Cafe Dewitt
Casablanca Pizza
Coltivare
Covered Bridge Market & Pizzeria
Gorgers
Hound and Mare
Ithaca Beer Co.
Center Cafe by Lou
FLX Bakes
Luna Inspired Street Food
Mahogany Grill
Monks On the Commons
Moosewood
Northstar House
Panera Bread
Shortstop Deli
Simeon's
Texas Roadhouse Ithaca
The Bistro At La Tourelle
The Seabring Inn/Eat the Foood!
Uncle Joe's
Waffle Frolic
Merchants:
Odyssey Books
La Bodega
(1) comment
So it's just a resturant competition? That leaves out some great chili recipes. Think I'll pass this year, but I hope it breaks some cabin fevers.
