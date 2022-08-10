2022-08-10_04-27-27.jpeg

Chestnut St from the intersection of Hook Pl to the intersection with Sunrise Rd will be completely closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday for the replacement of water service from the street to the Lehman Alternative Community School at 111 Chestnut. Local and emergency access will be maintained. The work is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

