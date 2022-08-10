Chestnut St from the intersection of Hook Pl to the intersection with Sunrise Rd will be completely closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday for the replacement of water service from the street to the Lehman Alternative Community School at 111 Chestnut. Local and emergency access will be maintained. The work is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chestnut Street Closure Scheduled For Thursday Morning
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempted Gang Assault On Ithaca Commons
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July
- Bizarre Sequence Of Acts Results In Suspect Sustaining Critical Injuries
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched”
- Enfield men charged with possessing images depicting child porn
- Move Over Baseball, The Future of Cornell is CIS
- Visiting Italy during the Covid Pandemic
- Ithaca Driver Arrested For Building Collision
- Suspects In Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins
- T’burg’s Wali Cultivates Her Own Aesthetic Garden
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Ithaca PD Arrests Man Burglarizing Salvation Army Store (5)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase (4)
- Ithaca Confronts Cash Bail Reform Issue (3)
- Council Approves Incentive To Hire Police Officers (3)
- Timeline Of Michael Thomas Arrests (3)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (3)
- Ithaca PD Arrests Suspect After Resisting Detention (2)
- Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched” (2)
- Power Outages Impacted 4600 Customers In Ithaca Area (2)
- Fighting To Regain Altitude: IT Int’l’s Director Facing Challenges (2)
- Commercial Burglary Spree in Lansing And Dryden (2)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle (2)
- TC Sheriff At Forefront Of NYS’s Reimagining Law Enforcement (2)
- County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety (2)
- State Promises End To Cannabis Bewilderment (1)
- A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women (1)
- Repeal The Cashless Bail System (1)
- A Vibrant And Colorful Carmen Highlights The Glimmerglass Season (1)
- Ithaca Investigators looking for person(s) responsible for burglary at Lansing church (1)
- Ithaca Investigator looks to identify suspects who racked up charges on victim's credit card (1)
- Cornell Gears Up for a Relatively “Normal” Fall Semester, PCR Testing Sites To Be Discontinued (1)
- Fire Damages House in Ithaca’s West End (1)
- Suspects In Burglary Spree May Be Linked To Cornell & Cayuga Heights Break-Ins (1)
- Nine Impaired Drivers Removed From Ithaca-Area Roads By NYSP in July (1)
- Committee Bringing Homelessness Ideas To Full Council (1)
- Sumo Comes Out A Winner (1)
- Thursday Night Shooting Incident In Hotel Ithaca Parking Lot (1)
- Monkeypox Arrives In Tompkins County (1)
- W Court Street Burglar Arrested On Scene (1)
- Stolen Purse Leads To Grand Larceny Spree On Ithaca Commons (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.