The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was working an Operation Take Back the Streets detail in the Town of Van Etten during the early morning hours of Aug. 9 when at about 12:50 am, deputies working that detail observed a vehicle operating in the town in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws. When attempting to stop the vehicle, the vehicle then fled from the deputies and a short pursuit ensued before the vehicle stopped. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Sarah L. Brown, age 20, of Waverly, NY was found in possession of methamphetamines and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, also a Class A Misdemeanor. She was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Van Etten Town Court at a later date.
 
A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 32-year old, Steven W. Park, of Brooktondale, NY was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and illicit pills. In addition, he was found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber revolver and a loaded M1 carbine rifle. Park was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony. Park was also found to have an outstanding warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, out of Ithaca, NY. Park is a convicted Felon with an extensive criminal history and is prohibited from possessing or owning any type of firearm. Park was arraigned in Van Etten Town Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $100,000/$200,000 bail. There were two other passengers in the vehicle with Brown and Park who were not charged.
 
Sergeant Pirozzolo and his K-9 partner Egon were successful in locating the controlled substances in the vehicle resulting in that specific charge. The Sheriff’s office plans additional Take Back the Street details throughout the county.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you