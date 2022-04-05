ITHACA, NY -- The city of Ithaca’s redistricting committee has released its proposed maps with five redrawn wards to reflect the population changes in the city. According to committee chair Henrik Dullea, the state’s latest legislation regarding redistricting reduced the flexibility in disparity in population between districts. For decades there could be up to 10% deviation between wards, meaning one district could be 5% above the average population, while another could be 5% below. However, that disparity has been halved to 5% total.
The city’s population is 32,108, up from 30,014 in 2010; divided among five wards, the average population per ward should be 6,422. The first and fourth wards saw the most growth, at nearly 20%. The second ward saw moderate growth of 7.08%, the third ward saw growth of 2.72%, and the fifth ward decreased in population by 13.58%.
In addition to an even distribution of population, other criteria the committee had to follow includes the protection of minority voting rights, contiguous territory (wards cannot be split and not touching at any point), wards must be as compact as practicable and no gerrymandering.
“At no time during deliberations has any consideration been given to political favoritism for a political party or candidate,” Dullea said.
Ward two is the largest proposed ward, at 6,593 people, while district five is the smallest with 6,299.
Changes
Ward One
The current ward one encompasses all of West Hill and down into the city as far as South Meadow Street. It also stretches north to the lake, with its boundary splitting the inlet with ward five. It extends south to Buttermilk Falls Plaza and Home Depot on Elmira Road and as far southeast as South Hill. The proposed ward one still encompasses West Hill, and between Cascadilla Street and West Green Street its boundary is North Meadow Street. However, south of those streets it extends further to East Spencer Street. North of them, it includes the full inlet, the Farmers Market, wastewater treatment plant, Department of Public Works and all of Stewart Park and the golf course.
Ward Two
Ward two’s current southern boundary is Ithaca Plaza at the split of South Meadow Street and Elmira Road. The northernmost boundary is North Meadow Street. The proposed ward two shifts east and includes Ithaca High School as its northern boundary, and Stewart Avenue as its western boundary. It also loses the chunk between Ithaca Plaza and West Green Street, which moves Titus Towers into ward one. The proposed ward two includes Greater Ithaca Activities Center and most of Fall Creek, though its northeast boundary splits down Linn Street.
Ward Three
The current ward three envelops East Hill, including Belle Sherman, Mitchell Street, Dryden Road and the Cornell University campus. North to south it runs the length of the city. The new third ward is a fairly dramatic shift, dropping southeast to instead encircle South Hill, including the Collegetown Terrace buildings. However it still stretches to the city’s eastern-most border and includes Belle Sherman.
Ward Four
The fourth ward is currently the Collegetown ward, representing much of the densely populated student housing. Due to the large increase in population in the fourth ward, the proposed map includes a bit less of Collegetown, with its western border starting mostly on N Quarry Street, though including a small portion of Stewart Avenue. The fourth ward now includes the Cornell University campus as well.
Ward Five
The current fifth ward’s western and northern boundary is the lake, splitting the Cayuga Inlet with the first ward. It encompasses Stewart Park, Department of Public Works and the wastewater treatment plant. It then stretches east and south, encompassing the Fall Creek neighborhood. The proposed fifth ward shifts east, relinquishing the park, DPW and treatment plant to ward one, with its westernmost boundary splitting the other half of Linn Street with ward two. It would go southerly enough to hit the city cemetery, but the remainder of the ward is north.
A handful of elected officials showed up to the public meeting to comment on the maps, with multiple expressing concern about the Fall Creek neighborhood. Robert Cantelmo, a current representative of the fifth ward on Common Council, said that the boundary didn’t quite make sense to him.
“While Fall Creek has largely been consolidated into the second ward, this new map does notably exclude the east side of Linn Street and Cascadilla Park Drive,” he said.
Veronica Pillar, a city of Ithaca representative on the Tompkins County Legislature, echoed that.
“I also wanted to raise the Linn Street boundary as a weirdness as well,” she said. “I’m not asking for anything in particular, but having lived on one side of that street, it does feel very odd for it to be split into two wards. It does feel like oddly cutting through a quiet community.”
Dullea lightheartedly commented that it could be looked at as a positive as it’ll mean Linn Street gets two representatives on Common Council, however added that the committee will be taking all comments into consideration at their next meeting.
Common Council member Cynthia Brock, who represents the first ward, said she was overall impressed with the map put forward, but did ask the committee to reconsider where it put Stewart Park, the Department of Public Works and the city’s public golf course.
“It’s just the sheer abundance of infrastructure that ward one has to address because of its size,” Brock said, suggesting it might fit better into the second ward. “Distributing that park area to ward two would have no impact on population but would distribute the workload a little bit among various wards.”
Committee member Chris Proulx said they had heard similar comments about Linn Street and Cascadilla Park Drive, and said they’d take another look at it. He also mentioned that they talked a lot about where to put Stewart Park and the Department of Public Works and said it was an easy thing to reevaluate.
Any questions or concerns about the redistricting process can be sent to redistricting@cityofithaca.org.
