The Center for Policing Equity (CPE) was gratified but ultimately unsurprised to read the findings in the recently released City of Ithaca Reimaging Public Safety Investigation Report. The results lay bare what the residents of Ithaca who were involved in the process have known for months. This investigation was nothing more than an elaborate effort by those who are more committed to the status quo than to just public safety, to ignore and invalidate the voices of black and brown people rather than strengthening community trust.
CPE's science-driven process has helped more than 60 municipalities nationwide improve how they serve almost 100 million U.S. residents. Our findings have helped these jurisdictions to use innovative, evidence-based solutions that have been validated by the National Academy of Sciences and noted data science experts. The 19-month engagement in Ithaca was carried out free of charge, which is CPE’s standard practice when serving communities, law enforcement agencies, and elected officials.
As the investigator’s report stated, “CPE was recommending the involvement of a greater range of perspectives than those that were ultimately considered.” In keeping with our longstanding and well-documented model of engagement, CPE repeatedly requested the inclusion of a variety of community stakeholders, as those who have been living with inequitable public safety outcomes are often the greatest experts on how best to create meaningful change.
It is disheartening that Ithaca’s 1st Ward Alderperson Cynthia Brock, a member of the Common Council who voted to approve the initial resolution and recommendations, chose to disparage the process as a whole once the product was complete. This suggests a fundamental lack of understanding of our process, one that is focused on uplifting and centering the voice of the community and operationalized in localities around the country. We have previously detailed our concerns with the apparent efforts to undermine the significant investment of community time and resources. This resistance to redefining systems of safety to better serve community members is not new and, unfortunately, not unexpected.
Whenever we partner with a community, we are mindful of the fact that the community itself is of utmost importance. And this drawn-out unfounded investigation has shifted public focus. Ultimately, those who will pay the price for this political theater are the community members whose genius is at the heart of any meaningful public safety reimagination process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.