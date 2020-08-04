Tompkins County Public Library will make computer terminals available for community members who still need to complete their 2020 U.S. Census form starting Aug. 11, the county announced on Tuesday.
The library will make the terminals available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Library cards are not required to access the terminals, masks/ face coverings are required to enter the building.
Similar to the library's current loaning system, patrons will be required to utilize separate entrances and exits, which aims at creating a manageable flow of visitors through the library. To enter, community members will enter through a door at the southside of the building, pass the Ezra Cornell mural on Cayuga St. then they will exit through the lobby doors facing Green St.
Disinfectant wipes will be available at each station, but census takers will also sanitize each station before and after each use.
Since re-opening in June for curbside and to-go style pickups, the library has limited patron access to the building in order to limit the potential spread of the virus within the facility. Subsequently, many community members who depend on the library for internet access, have lost the essential resource. Completing the census, in particular, which has been made available online, presents its own obstacles.
“It’s our goal to make filling out the census as accessible as possible," said Library Director Arnette Birdsall. "We’re encouraging everyone, no matter their resources or background to participate, and the library is happy to be able to provide computer access in a safe environment.”
For more information about the 2020 Census and the Tompkins County Public Library, visit https://www.tcpl.org/census-2020-FAQ
