Calling all volunteers! Join the Friends of the Ithaca City Cemetery for their annual Memorial Day Cleanup and help collect trash, pick up branches, clean gravestones, and other tasks. Wear closed toe shoes and bring gloves, a hat, a water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray. Meet the group at the main entrance of the Ithaca City Cemetery on University Avenue. If there are thunderstorms or heavy rain, the cleanup will not take place.
When: Monday, May 30
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Pre-registration is required at this link:
http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=einaptcab&oeidk=a07ej5yx8fj7aab0b95
