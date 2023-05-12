“Better Together for Mental Health,” a fun day of free activities for all ages on Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in Stewart Park.
There will be guided walks, yoga and movement sessions, writing and storytelling workshops, a vocal workshop, live music, face painting, free food and ice cream, and more.
“Better Together for Mental Health” is a community-wide celebration of Mental Health Month. “The simple message is that every day is mental health day,” said Jonathan Miller, Story House Ithaca Co-Director. “There are so many things we can do on a daily basis to help keep ourselves and others mentally healthy.”
More than 15 local organizations and dozens of artists, musicians, mental health practitioners, and volunteers are planning activities.
The Jerry Garcia-inspired band Scuba Jerry will perform from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm and the R&B dance band Neo Project will take over the stage from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Nate the Great will juggle, DJ Evo Evolution will spin tunes for kids, and acoustic musicians will play their instruments around the park. Luna Street Food, On the Street Pitas, Megamoos, and Purity Ice Cream will serve up delicious food, free of charge.
Story House Ithaca will host a mental health heroes tribute wall, where anyone can post the names of people who have helped them, and another wall where people can post notes describing “One Thing I Do to Feel Better.” “Nature Rx” advocate Don Rakow will lead a forest therapy walk and Amber Smith of the Family Reading Partnership will lead a Story Walk for young children. The Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) will supply pickleball gear and frisbees.
Mark Cox of FreeVoice along with Elisa Sciscoli and Ephemera will lead a workshop on Music as Medicine that includes breath work and singing. Cindy Overstreet will lead a workshop on “empowered calm through mindful motion.” Lee-Ellen Marvin will share traditional stories for kids and lead a workshop on storytelling for caregivers.
Erin Durkin from Family & Children’s Service will lead an activity on agism and senior mental health care, and a trainer from Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services will demonstrate the proper use of Narcan/fentanyl strips. Several other organizations will have tables where visitors can drop by and learn about their services.
“Better Together for Mental Health” is sponsored by Health & Unity for Greg (HUG), Johnson and Johnson Services, Sciarabba Walker & Co., The Sophie Fund, Tompkins Community Bank, True Insurance, Kinney Drugs, and Northwestern Mutual.
For more information, email bettertogetherevent@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1186217332029834
