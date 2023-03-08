Celebrate Maple Day At Cayuga Nature Center on March 11

The Paleontological Research Institution (PRI) will celebrate Maple Day at the Cayuga Nature Center, located at 1420 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, NY 14850, with a variety of family-friendly activities on Saturday, March 11. The Nature Center Lodge will be open from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM with admission to the Lodge being a "Pay-What-You-Wish" donation.
PRI’s Associate Director for Nature Center Programs Katie Bagnall-Newman shared, "We are so excited to host maple programs again this year. Our annual maple boil always attracts learners of all ages and we're happy to see people as excited about trees as we are!"
Below please find the schedule of Maple Day events:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM Maple Sap Boiling Demonstration
Staff and volunteers will boil down maple sap collected on-site. Visitors will learn all about the maple sugaring process and what it takes to make maple syrup.
11:00 AM Sugarbush Tour
Enjoy a tour of the sugar bush and learn about the maple syruping process, maple tree life history, and how climate impacts maple sap flow.
1:00 PM Amazing Animal Program
Join Cayuga Nature Center educators in the Great Room of the Lodge for an experience with several special animal ambassadors.
10:00 AM- 1:00 PM Ongoing Activities
Campfire with Kate
Join Camp Director Kate around the fire for stories, games, and more!
Carbon Storage Science
Discover how different trees absorb and store carbon and how they can be a part of climate change solutions.
Open Outdoors Animal Chats
Meet with the animal care team outside of the animal enclosures to learn all about Cayuga Nature Center’s animal ambassadors, why they call the Nature Center home, and how the community can protect wildlife.
Sap Sidequest
Young adventurers are welcome to start their journey at the Sugar Shack where they can take on a sidequest from the local maple producer.
While the events are free, contributions to the Cayuga Nature Center’s educational programs are appreciated. For more information about Cayuga Nature Center, please visit www.cayuganaturecenter.org
