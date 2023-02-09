After several months of construction, the Cecil A. Malone bridge near Nates Floral Estates and Ithaca’s waterfront is scheduled to reopen this Friday.
The bridge has been closed to vehicle traffic since June 2022 and has severely limited access to the rest of the city for residents living on the west side of the inlet.
The project began eight months ago and set out to “replace the existing bridge with a new 75 ft. single span structure consisting of two 11 ft. travel lanes, 5 ft. bike lanes, and new sidewalks on both sides of the bridge,”
Officials have said that the bridge was replaced because of “structural deficiencies” and to “provide a wider bridge deck to accommodate heavy industrial traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists.”
According to the city, the bridge still needs additional work and won’t be officially completed until this spring, but it is scheduled to open in the interim by 5 p.m. on February 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.