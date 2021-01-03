IMG_9991.jpg

Ivan Christopher Bennett, Cayuga Med's first baby of the new year.

ITHACA, NY -- Trumansburg parents Shannon O'Hara and Kenneth Bennett had a little something extra to celebrate at the year changed from 2020 to 2021. At 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, they welcomed Ivan Christopher Bennett, Cayuga Medical Center's first baby of the new year. Ivan weighed in at seven pounds and 10 ounces and measure 19.5 inches long.

