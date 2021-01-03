ITHACA, NY -- Trumansburg parents Shannon O'Hara and Kenneth Bennett had a little something extra to celebrate at the year changed from 2020 to 2021. At 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, they welcomed Ivan Christopher Bennett, Cayuga Medical Center's first baby of the new year. Ivan weighed in at seven pounds and 10 ounces and measure 19.5 inches long.
Cayuga Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2021
- Staff Report
- Updated
