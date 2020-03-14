Cayuga Medical Center has announced that they are changing visitation guidelines in reaction to the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tompkins County.
The new guidelines are as follows: all patients, visitors, and employees entering the building will be screened; only one visitor at a time will be allowed per inpatient, and there will be no allowed entry for visitors into any Cayuga Medical Center building if "you are sick." The latter rule only applies for people visiting loved ones or friends at the hospital, not someone who is seeking care.
CMC spokesperson John Turner said the screening process will be a series of questions people will have to answer on their way into the building. Previously, the hospital had asked people to self-police whether they were well enough to visit the hospital or not.
The screening questions will include the following:
- Have you had fever, shortness of breath, or cough in the last 48 hours?
- Have you had contact with a patient with confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days?
- Have any of your contacts been placed on quarantine for COVID 19 status?
If the answer is "yes" to any of the questions, than the visitor will be denied entry to the hospital, unless they are visiting a relative receiving end of life care. In that situation, the visitor will be required to wear a mask.
"Anybody who is not feeling well, exhibiting flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, runny nose, are not going to be allowed to visit anyone in the hospital, we've had those measures in place for quite a while," Turner said. "Given the fact that we have the first confirmed case in the county, we need to really protect our patients and our staff. It's all a protective measure that hospitals around the country are doing."
The new regulations specifically state that "any and all visitors, including family members, with symptoms of illness such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed in patient areas to help control the spread of illnesses."
CMC stated they would "work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis." Turner said there will be some flexibility with that policy for people with large families or dependent on what the patient is dealing with.
"We understand this will be difficult for some patients and apologize for the inconvenience," the statement said. "We encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets to communicate with people outside of the hospital."
The hospital is also closing the Garden Cafe, the Express Cafe and the East Campus Cafe to the general public until further notice in order to protect our staff and patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.