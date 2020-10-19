ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca is putting visitor restrictions in place beginning Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. due to the recent increase in COVID cases in the community.
The following restrictions are as follows and will remain in place until further notice:
- No visitors will be allowed entry to the hospital during a patient’s stay until the temporary restrictions are lifted.
- Exceptions will be made when medically necessary (including deliveries at Cayuga Birthplace) or for family members or legal representatives of patients in imminent end-of-life care.
- With certain restrictions, Emergency Room patients may be accompanied by a single support person, however support persons may not accompany admitted patients into the inpatient hospital units.
- Everyone entering the building will continue to be screened.
Cayuga Medical Center's statement apologized for the inconvenience. "
We understand this will be difficult for some patients," it said. "We encourage everyone to make use of technology such as phones and tablets, which the hospital has available for patient use, to facilitate communication with loved ones and patients in the hospital."
