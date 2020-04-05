The Cayuga Medical Center Foundation has taken the lead to organize an online resource and drop off center to better coordinate and engage volunteers and to be able to accept and coordinate donation items. The donations will be used at all Cayuga Health locations including their two hospitals, Cayuga Medical Center and Schuyler Hospital. The foundation has witnessed an incredible amount of community activity and support in a matter of two short weeks.
“The outpouring of support from the individuals, organization and community groups has been heart-warming and appreciated,” said Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health, in a press release. “To Cornell University, Borg Warner, numerous local small businesses, and the many volunteers who are helping sew masks and fill in wherever they can…Thank You! This is truly a one of a kind community. And to our incredible health care teams who risk their safety on the front lines and work very long hours away from family...Thank You!”
A complete list of the donation items needed is listed here. Drop off locations can be found in both Tompkins and Schuyler Counties:
Tompkins County:
Cayuga Medical Center Foundation – 767 Warren Road | Ithaca | 8 am - 5 pm M-F and 9 am - 3 pm weekends
Trumansburg Fire Station – 74 West Main Street | Trumansburg | All Hours
Cornell Campus Bartels Hall - 554 Campus Road | Ithaca | 8 am - 3 pm M-F
Schuyler County:
Tops Friendly Markets 504 - 1/2 South Franklin Street | Watkins Glen | 6 am -10 pm daily at Customer Service Desk
Dandy Mini Marts, Inc. - 102 Main Street | Odessa | 8 am - 5 pm daily to any cashier
Glen Motor Inn - 3380 NY-14 | Watkins Glen | 10 am - 2 pm Daily to Front Desk
“Cayuga Health is proud to support our physicians, nurses, healthcare professionals, and administrators who are working tirelessly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis while continuing to provide high-level care to our region,” adds Stallone. “We simply could not do this without all of you. You are making a difference."
Those interested in helping can visit http://cayugahealthsystem.org/how-to-help to learn more about donating materials, volunteering or contributing to the Cayuga Health COVID-19 Response Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.