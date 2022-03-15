ITHACA, NY -- Cayuga Health has purchased 108,000 square feet of space at The Shops at Ithaca Mall, CEO Dr. Marty Stallone said at a press conference on March 15. The space, which is the site of the former Sears and The Bon Ton, will be used to redevelop, relocate and consolidate existing practices into one location. Cayuga Health will also lease some of the space to prospective new vendors.
The space was purchased for $8.5 million from Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, two Long Island-based investment companies that oversee leasing and management efforts at the mall.
Cayuga Health has been occupying the old Sears since March 2020 when they identified the space as an ideal location for critical COVID-19 operations. First, the parking lot acted as a mass testing site, then the interior acted as a mass vaccination site when vaccines were released.
Stallone called the acquisition of the spaces a “classic win-win-win” for patients, Cayuga Health and the community. The vision for The Bon Ton is to centralize many existing practice locations and healthcare services that are currently scattered throughout the community.
“This will allow them to continue to grow as needed,” he said. “It’s going to create a single location for our patients that’s anchored by a primary care center with ample parking and an emphasis on convenience.”
That location will also have specialty services that Stallone said are in high demand, plus labs and ancillary services to support the different practices.
“The space will be more efficient as it brings individual practices together,” he said. “Over time it represents a cost savings for Cayuga Health and a prudent use of our precious resources.”
The Sears space will be used to address workforce issues, such as a shortage in licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, surgical technicians, lab technicians and other positions.
“Cayuga Health has the resources to step up and be part of the solution for the region,” Stallone said. “We’re going to convert part of what was Sears into a health professionals learning center that will be focused on educating, training and supplying an array of disciplines in short supply.”
He also invited community partners such as Cornell University, Ithaca College, Tompkins Cortland Community College and BOCES to develop and offer programs in the learning center.
Stallone said Cayuga Health also envisions the new clinical spaces will revitalize the mall, which has fallen off dramatically in recent years with many retailers vacating the building.
“Community partners can co-locate and cooperate around serving mutual clients,” he said. “This reinvests in already existing infrastructure that might have otherwise fallen into disrepair.”
He added that the foot traffic from employees and patients will support both existing and future retail in the mall.
There is no precise timeline for the project yet, though The Bon Ton space will be focused on first. Cayuga Health is working with Ithaca-based HOLT Architects and does have a few renderings of what the future space could look like.
“It won’t be too long before we’re at the stage of asking for [request for proposals],” Stallone said. “There’s no timeline beyond that. Sears and the health professional learning center will be a longer timeline. We’re looking at 2023 and beyond.”
