Cayuga Health System (CHS) announced today that their new physician office building located at 260 Tompkins Street will open on Monday. March 6, 2023.
The new location will consolidate a number of Cayuga Health’s Cortland and Homer locations, offering (or “providing”) a new level of convenience and efficiency (or “ease” or neither) for patients.
The new state-of-the-art facility will host Cayuga Health’s Primary Care with Integrated Behavioral Health services, Cardiology, Neurology, Surgery, Pulmonology, Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT), Occupational Medicine, and Sleep Practices. The facility will also include Lab Services.
“This new building is easily accessible and will bring a number of our practices together in a fresh, new, and innovative environment,” says Jeff Penoyer, Chief Operating Officer of Ambulatory Services at Cayuga Health. “Having these services all under one roof better accommodates referrals to specialists, and those specialists working together for the best patient care.”
“We are excited about this brand-new facility and all the benefits for our patients in the Cortland area,” says Dr. Martin Stallone, President and CEO for Cayuga Health. “We are always striving to improve the level of service we offer, and we anticipate the Tompkins Street location will do just that by offering an improved care model.”
Several practices, Cayuga Orthopedics Cortland office, Cayuga Orthopedics Walk-in Care, Cayuga Sports Medicine, and Cayuga Pain Management, will remain at their current location at 1122 Commons Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.