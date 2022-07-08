The City of Ithaca reports that the Cass Park Pool is in an unprecedented crisis of not having a consistent supply of chlorine to operate the pools. Suppliers are currently prioritizing Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities. Due to this national supply chain chlorine shortage and not receiving scheduled deliveries, the Cass Park Pool will be closed Monday July 11 through Wednesday July 13. Chlorine is scheduled to be delivered on July 13 which would allow the pool to re-open on Thursday, July 14. The city plans to provide updates on the Cass Park Website.
Cass Park Pool To Close Temporarily July 11-13
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries
- Series Of Commercial Burglaries In Area
- Ultra-Running Is A Family Affair For Jamal Diboun
- Mehler Frustrated By Opponent's Tactics
- Investigation finds Groton man in possession of illegal "ghost guns"
- Kumar Hopes To Shake Things Up
- Life Is Still A Cabaret
- Serving Those At Risk
- Gun Hill Apartment Project On Course
- County Corrections Officer Assaulted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Sheriff’s Office kicks off unarmed response pilot program (2)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- Ithaca man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for weapons, drug charges (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
Online Poll
Best route to get to NYC?
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.