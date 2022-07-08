Cass Park pool

Photo: Provided

The City of Ithaca reports that the Cass Park Pool is in an unprecedented crisis of not having a consistent supply of chlorine to operate the pools. Suppliers are currently prioritizing Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities. Due to this national supply chain chlorine shortage and not receiving scheduled deliveries, the Cass Park Pool will be closed Monday July 11 through Wednesday July 13. Chlorine is scheduled to be delivered on July 13 which would allow the pool to re-open on Thursday, July 14.  The city plans to provide updates on the Cass Park Website.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you