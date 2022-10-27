Cass Park will celebrate its 50th birthday and the completion of the Cass Enclosure project with an ice skating birthday bash!
The party will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Admission will be discounted to $1.50 for skaters age 5 and above (admission for Children under 5 is free) for all public skate sessions on Nov. 5th. The party also includes $3.50 skate rentals, free popcorn, trivia and raffles. There will be a short presentation from special guests at 3 p.m.
Cass Park Rink opened in November 1972 as an open-air facility, serving residents of Ithaca and surrounding communities. Today, the Rink is a community treasure and a year-round facility for many activities. During the ice season, Cass Park Rink hosts hockey teams with Ithaca Youth Hockey Association, Ithaca High School Varsity Hockey teams, Ithaca Adult Hockey Association and Tompkins Girls Hockey Association. It also offers Learn to Skate programs and public skate sessions. During non-ice seasons, it is home to the Cass Park summer day camp, community roller skating, box lacrosse and other recreational activities.
“We are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful resource in our community,” said Liz Klohmann, Youth Bureau Director. “It offers so many recreational activities for people of all ages.”
Cass Park is the first ice skating experience for many young children in the region. Klohmann remembers teaching her own children to skate at Cass Rink when they were young. “Today I bring my grandchildren every weekend and I started taking lessons to improve my own skating,” she said. “We love skating at Cass!”
Please let us know you will be attending the party by pre-registering for ice time at https://www.casspark.org/ice-rink.html. Registration begins November 1, 2022. We can’t wait to see you there!
Contact: Liz Klohmann (607) 273-8364; lklohmann@cityofithaca.org
