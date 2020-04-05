A Republican candidate for New York's 23rd Congressional seat announced his withdrawal from the race last week.
Casey McDonald, a Romulus Republican, cited the COVID-19 pandemic as his primary reason with fears of perpetuating the illness' spread through his campaign.
“Politics is the opposite of social distancing," he wrote. "The logistics of gathering signatures for a candidate’s designating petition requires people to interact very closely with one another. Therefore, I have ended my campaign for this primary season as I do not desire to place any of my neighbors or volunteers at risk of contracting the coronavirus.”
McDonald said he started his campaign last year, aiming to primary Rep. Tom Reed. McDonald has said that Reed has moved to the left over the last year or so, especially through his participation in the Problem Solvers Caucus, but said that he would still support Reed over any Democratic challenger. The only other candidate in the race is Democrat Tracy Mitrano.
“I don’t want to be an obstacle to his success," McDonald wrote. "There is a space in my yard for his re-election sign this election cycle. But primaries should be a time of rigorous debate. Beating the virus is more important than debate this year.”
