The Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services residential facility in Trumansburg will soon convert to only male residents, and the organization is now working to place its female residents in similar programs around the area.
The facility currently houses both men and women, but in less than two months it will convert to all-male residents as the organization awaits the construction of its women-only facility which will be nearby in Ulysses. Current accommodations made to handle the COVID-19 outbreak, like keeping a certain number of beds open in case someone has to quarantine, have naturally shrunk the population of the facility and CARS spokesperson Brad Walworth said that has led to a smaller number of female residents than normal.
“We’ve always tended to have more male residents at the facility than women anyway,” Walworth said. “It creates the perfect timing to have to do this transition, and we would have to anyway because the construction of the female facility is going to be starting this fall and hopefully that will be completed by fall of 2021.”
CARS is indeed building a women’s residential addiction treatment facility, which will be a 25-bed building in Ulysses.
Ultimately, Walworth said, CARS thinks that converting into two separate single-gender residential facilities will allow the organization to better serve their clients who may deal with pre-existing issues that stem from being around someone of the opposite sex.
“The preference is definitely to have a single-gender facility,” Walworth said, based on conversations with residents. “A lot of people that come into our residential treatment facility have significant trauma history in their past. A lot of people have various co-dependency challenges, and having more than a single-gender facility just creates more challenges for clients trying to make it through a program.”
Walworth said the smaller female population at the facility currently led them to begin the transition soon. As for the year or more gap in services for local female clients looking for residential addiction treatment, Walworth said CARS would be referring them to another facility in the area, likely Syracuse or Elmira, which would be the same process as if the facility had no vacant beds, or if someone required services that CARS is unable to provide, like detox.
“It’s a big referral network, if women need treatment services and we’re contacted for that, we’re easily able to refer them to another program that we know of and think highly of,” Walworth said. “I’ve heard that court programs where they mandate clients are typically looking for single-gender facilities, specifically related to those kinds of challenges clients tend to have with co-dependency issues, with trauma history, where again, if they’re in a male and female facility it just makes it that much more challenging for them to be able to focus on their recovery.”
