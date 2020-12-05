ITHACA, NY -- Staying in shape during a global pandemic comes in different forms. Fitness clubs and gyms in Ithaca have transformed their indoor studios, outdoor parking lots and computer screens into COVID-19 pandemic–safe locations for working out.
Stephanie Wright, group fitness coordinator at Island Health & Fitness, said the gym’s virtual fitness classes launched in late March. Island Health only offered pre-recorded classes during this time. Then, on Nov. 11, the gym launched Zoom classes with options for live video of an instructor teaching a socially distanced class or of only an instructor speaking to a camera.
“The biggest concern was making sure that we had the best instructors who knew how to keep people safe because it's harder when you're doing things virtually,” Wright said. “In person, you can see what people are doing and know when they're out of line.”
Only 11 people — all of whom are required to squat, push-up and do jumping jacks, for example, approximately 10 feet away from each other — are allowed in the indoor studio at once, Wright said. For those at home, equipment is not necessary to take classes.
“The thing about group fitness is you actually build a community,” Wright said. “It's been really nice to see people reconnect with people they haven't seen in months or be able to feel good because they're getting their exercise again. Especially now, with the weather getting bad, it's harder to get out for walks. It's harder to do things outdoors that might have sustained you through the summer.”
As for challenges, Wright said the technological aspects of organizing virtual classes has been the biggest hurdle to jump, as internet connection can sometimes be unpredictable for both instructors and members attending classes. But she said that the classes have been well received and that it’s been encouraging to watch members remain motivated.
“Being able to reconnect with people has been great,” she said. “Health is more important now than ever before.”
Chantelle Farmer, owner and manager of FLX Fitclub, said the gym is also offering virtual classes during the pandemic. The classes were offered starting in April, and Farmer said she wasn’t sure if they would be well-received by members. Now, she said the response has been especially positive.
“Some people just don't have great internet and so they haven't really been able to participate that well, but by and large, I would say, the feedback has been really positive,” Farmer said. “Even though they're on mute and they can’t talk to you during class, just knowing that other people were there working out at the same time, along with them, was motivating.”
Jessica Kerns, fitness instructor at FLX, said virtual classes were initially a challenge because she felt like the connection between herself and members was hard to replicate.
“I got into fitness teaching because I connect with everyone, and it's really hard to connect virtually,” she said. “I'm glad that I get to see them all but it's not the same as seeing them and sharing moments before and after class and sharing food and stories and life experiences. We're all sweating together and working together and, but it's, it's not the same. I hope someday to be back in the same space with them all sharing successes and not to be separate.”
FLX shut down for approximately five months at the start of the pandemic, and for a while, Farmer said that the club only had a few at-home classes as a test run, monitoring the video’s sound and music to ensure attendees were receiving the best, cleanest version of the class. Now, almost all of the gym’s classes are offered in a virtual format, with the exception of cycling classes, which Farmer said are difficult to replicate at home unless you have an indoor bike.
But the bikes at FLX haven’t been packed up quite yet. The gym also offers outdoor cycling classes, as well as PUMP and CXWORX classes, in the parking lot behind its space. She said that because the other tenants in the same building as FLX allowed the gym exclusive access to the lot, those attending classes don’t need to worry about cars interrupting a session.
“There's a couple classes we're only doing outdoors, there's a couple that we're only doing indoors and virtually, and then there's another set that's both places,” Farmer said. “Everybody seems to find their preference and find their comfort zone, and they seem to be really appreciative of having all the different options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.