The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board.
The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow Street have long been empty. Gary Sloan, a local business person, proposes demolishing the two structures and building a car wash, similar in design to his other car washes in the area. The lot is in a difficult location for easy South Meadow auto entrance and exit, as anyone who used to dine at Thai Cuisine can attest. In order to resolve that issue, Sloan’s proposal suggests using the South Titus Avenue side of the property for vehicle entrance and exist.
Aesthetic upgrades have been made to the proposed building and landscaping, though the board appears to want further upgrades, including more landscaping and changes to the color scheme.
The discussion became snappish when Board Chairman Robert Lewis raised the issue of the Southside Plan that calls for this section of South Titus Avenue to eventually become a pedestrian walkway. While noting that he’s not sure if that pedestrian walkway will ever happen, Lewis said “we have a legal obligation to take that neighborhood plan into account in our decision.”
He went on to say that the onus was on the proposed developer to come up with a solution that takes the potential creation of a pedestrian walkway into account. Sloan appeared exasperated, saying that his proposal was an improvement on the abandoned buildings currently at the location, and implied that if his plan wasn’t acceptable the site could remain abandoned for years to come.
Whatever happens with this particular proposal it is clear that development of a long-abandoned property at a prominent Ithaca intersection may be difficult until some clarity is provided regarding the City’s plan for closing that section of South Titus Street to auto traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.