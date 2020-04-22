A string of 16 cars rode down Warren Road on Thursday afternoon, honking horns and adorned with banners and balloons. It was a festive interruption to the dreariness of social distancing and our current quarantine era. It was also local realtor and longtime Ithacan Mo Reycroft’s birthday party.
The display was representative of the new realities of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced people to find creative ways to celebrate important occasions. Zoom conferencing is one option that has become very popular, but an alternative that has gained momentum recently is car parades, which involve assembling a line of cars and designing a travel route that allows a slow procession past a single spot where the subject of the party stands and can wave at the cars going by.
Admittedly, it looks a bit strange and it’s a far cry from how birthday parties would have looked even just a few months ago, but it’s the best that people can do for now. Reycroft certainly appreciated the gesture, organized by her friend Jennifer Engel. Cars full of family and friends rolled past Reycroft with banners saying “Happy Birthday Mo” and party music blaring.
“I’m bowled over,” she said. “I had no idea it was coming.”
It was reminiscent of birthdays Reycroft has had in the past he’s had in the past, not something she expected heading into the day. After surprise parties for her 50th birthday and 60th birthday, she had lowered her expectations for this year due to the global circumstances, but came away just about as impressed.
“This year it was quarantine time, I didn’t expect anything,” Reycroft said. The only indication was a call from Engel before the parade began that Reycroft should go out and stand at the end of her driveway for a surprise.
More of these types of parties are on the way, with social distancing showing no signs of stopping any time soon. Another Ithacan, Freida Diamond, will have her own customized celebration for her 100th birthday on April 30 at Oak Hill Manor, where she cannot be visited because of fears of coronavirus. On her behalf, her family and Oak Hill Manor are organizing a letter writing campaign for people to participate in who want to send her well wishes. Those interested can send their letters to Oak Hill Manor, c/o Freida Diemond, 602 Hudson St., Ithaca, NY 14850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.