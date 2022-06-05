ITHACA, NY -- A driver crashed into the side of the Purity Ice Cream building at 700 Cascadilla St. just before 5 a.m. on June 5. The vehicle crashed through the fence and into the backside of the building where the kitchen is. Purity’s Facebook page stated that the kitchen would be closed for June 5, but was expected to reopen June 6. The ice cream services remained open and the dining area was undamaged.
Ithaca Fire Department, Ithaca police, Bangs Ambulance and the Building Department responded to the scene to assure it was safe to remove the vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. They were ticketed with “applicable charges for causing the accident,” police said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
