Cannabis Dispensary Location Announced on Commons

The official location of the first recreational marijuana dispensary in the City of Ithaca has finally been announced.
The long awaited dispensary will be operated by William Durham, the owner of Binghamton based William H. Construction, which specializes in residential and commercial building remodeling.
Durham was previously convicted for possession of marijuana when he was 23 years old, which helped him qualify to receive one of three Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CUARD) licenses that have been approved for the Southern Tier region of New York.
Through the CUARD program, New York is ensuring that individuals from communities that have been most impacted by the criminalization of marijuana will have the first opportunity to benefit from its legalization.
After receiving his CUARD license in December 2022 Durham said, “It feels great. There’s a lot of work to be done and I’m definitely ready and willing to put in the work to make it happen. I just want to see this thing grow and it’s obviously going to fuel other activities and things that we’re working on. So, it’s really exciting.”
Durham has said that the name of his dispensary will be “William Jane” and that the state Office of Cannabis Management has selected 119 to 121 East State Street — formerly Trader K’s used clothing store — along the Ithaca Commons as the dispensary's storefront.
According to Durham, even though the location is a long way from Binghamton he is excited about the opportunity of breaking into the state's new recreational marijuana market.
From the Chili Cook Off to the Summer Concert Series, Downtown Ithaca is known for its events and Durham says that he is ready to take part in the action.
Durham recently said, “We’re looking into doing a lot of events. This place is actually known for a lot of events so we’ll fit right in. We like to have fun. So, we’re aiming toward that crowd. We’re going to do a lot events, get autograph signings, and things of that nature. Bring people from different places so that way they can have fun, get to see what Upstate New York is like.”
In addition Durham said, “Being in a college town is going to be the greatest thing for me as far as having enough customers to actually sustain a business of this size. Looking at both schools, you’ve got Ithaca College, Cornell. Those two together I think will help out a lot as far as the type of business we’re doing here.”
According to Durham, when the dispensary opens it will be the closest legal dispensary to the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets. Durham says he plans on selling a wide variety of cannabis products ranging from flower, vapes, pre rolls and edibles to cannabis-related merchandise and paraphernalia.
When asked about whether or not he is concerned about the existence of an unlicensed sticker store selling cannabis products a few storefronts down the Commons, Durham said that he wasn’t concerned and that he expects local municipalities to take steps to shut them down.
However, the local government in Ithaca has left the responsibility for shutting down these unlicensed sticker stores to local law enforcement. Given the staffing shortages at the Ithaca Police Department and the hassle of sending officers to shut down the shop, IPD has chosen to direct their finite resources elsewhere.
