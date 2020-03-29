With new guidelines in place limiting the necessary number of petitions, all declared candidates for the New York State’s 125th Assembly District seat passed the minimum threshold to qualify for the primary election coming in a few months. The packed field, of seven Democrats and a Republican/Libertarian, is vying to replace longtime assembly-member Barbara Lifton, who announced she wouldn’t seek reelection, opting to retire instead.
The leaders among Democratic candidates were two Ithaca-based politicians, Common Council member and Lifton communications manager Seph Murtagh and Tompkins County Legislator Anna Kelles. Murtagh secured 876 signatures, all registered Democrats, while Kelles followed closely behind with 835 Democrat signatures plus five from Working Family Party members.
Perhaps fittingly, Murtagh and Kelles have picked up the most notable endorsements in the race as well: Murtagh was publicly backed by Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, and Kelles was endorsed by the Working Families Party of New York and the local building trades.
Ithaca attorney Sujata Gibson, one of the outsiders in the race, registered an impressive 760 Democratic signatures, good for the third most among Democratic candidates. She was followed by Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer, who collected 567 Democratic signatures, and Jordan Lesser, Lifton’s general counsel, with 428 signatures.
Meanwhile, the two candidates from Cortland County, Family and Children’s Services CEO Lisa Hoeschele and Cortland County Legislator Beau Harbin rounded out the field with 318 and 350 signatures, respectively.
The number of signatures don’t hold any sort of bearing on the actual race, but a candidate must hit a minimum amount to make the ballot for the primary. The Democratic primary for the seat will be held on June 23, 2020.
While the race has been attractive for Democrats so far, only one conservative has entered the race: Matthew McIntyre of Cortland County, who collected 257 Republican signatures and 11 from registered Libertarians.
While petitions were still due on the same day, March 20, a directive from Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month reduced the minimum number of petition signatures to 30 percent of its normal number. The decision was driven by a desire to cut the spread of COVID-19 by lessening the number of face-to-face interactions which would result from campaigning from door to door. This meant that candidates only had to acquire 150 signatures instead of the normal 500.
