The Cancer Resource Center (CRC) has announced that it will be moving from its longtime location at 612 West State Street to a new location in Cayuga Heights as a result of inaccessibility due to a lack of parking space and people feeling unsafe entering the building.
A memo released by the CRC executive committee said that since the fall, CRC staff “have endured and witnessed increasing incidents of vandalism, violence, verbal and drug abuse on the premises,” in addition to “belligerent interactions, attempted break-ins, and public urination.”
The memo continued saying that despite continued response from the Ithaca Police Department, the “undesirable activity” has continued to increase as the weather warms and staff “no longer feel safe” working at the property. According to the CRC Board, “the situation has become untenable.”
The Chair of the CRC Board, Jerry Deitz, recently told the Ithaca Times that “the problems that have plagued the west end of the town with the homeless population has made it very uncomfortable, even unsafe for the staff and clientele of the resource center.” Deitz said that moving from the building that the CRC has occupied for the last 20 years has been a “very hard” decision that represents a real “face up to it moment” after working to effect change and bring a sense of dignity to the unhoused population in the community.
Deitz said that he has found used needles around the property along with people shooting up and pounding on the doors insisting on getting access into the building. He also said that someone had recently broken into the fenced area behind the building and stole a bike. “This has gone on for months and has gotten steadily worse,” Deitz said.
The increased interaction with the unhoused population likely comes as a result of the fact that the CRC building is located two doors down from the St. John’s Community Services building that provides shelter and a food pantry for unhoused individuals. Despite what the public might think, Deitz wanted to make clear that the move “is not a condemnation of anything. This is a move to ensure that our staff can continue to offer services to people that really count on the Cancer Resource Center for a lot of help.”
According to Deitz, the CRC will be relocating staff to the Village Green at Community Corners at 840 Hanshaw Road Suite 5, across the parking lot from the Cayuga Heights Police department. Deitz said that the CRC has been given the entire month of June to make the transition and that the new lease will officially start on July 1.
In response to accessibility concerns, Deitz said that the CRC chose a location that was accessible through public transportation and had plenty of parking for both clients and staff. Additionally, the new location is right across the street from the Cayuga Medical office complexes, “so there’s a lot of pluses to it,” Deitz said.
Since the CRC provides service to individuals free of charge, the move has created concerns regarding additional bugitary expenses for a lease, which the CRC hasn’t paid in years because they own the State Street property. However, the memo said that the landlord at the Village Green has provided the CRC with “a favorable price for the location to make as little impact on the budget as possible.”
According to Deitz, the CRC budget is made up of a variety of grants, contributions from Cayuga Medical, and a lot of donations. Deitz said that as soon as the letter went out announcing the move and the need for help to cover the rent, the CRC received even more donations. “We have nearly covered the first years worth of rent with donations that have come in in just the last couple of weeks,” Deitz said.
Regarding what will happen to the former CRC location on State Street, Deitz said that it will continue to be discussed among the board. He said that some people have expressed interest in renting the space, but that the CRC “may not want to get into the landlord business.” He also said that a potential option would be to sell the building, but that there has not yet been a concrete decision.
The memo announcing the move said that the new location would be temporary and that the CRC was still looking for a permanent location. According to Deitz, the lease that will begin on July 1 is for one year and that “we’re gonna see what happens…but that isn’t to say that it may not become a more permanent solution.”
