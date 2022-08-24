Ithaca College is one of just 40 institutions nationwide named among Campus Pride’s 2022 “Best of the Best” colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students. Campus Pride honors institutions that create a safe, welcoming environment for students, faculty, and staff alike.
“Campus Pride created the Best of the Best list to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of these colleges and universities creating safer, more welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people,” said Shane Windmeyer, Campus Pride executive director. “Students, prospective students, and their families, along with faculty and staff members, deserve to know whether they will be safe on campus, so they can make the best choices for their own academic success — and by creating inclusive, safe environments these colleges are taking responsibility for all students.”
Campuses included in the ranking have achieved 5 out of 5 stars on the Campus Pride Index, a benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs, and practices.
“Ithaca College is a place that empowers students to live as their authentic selves,” said President La Jerne Terry Cornish. “This outstanding recognition from Campus Pride is evidence of the hard work of our faculty members, staff, and students in fostering our inclusive community on South Hill.”
This fall, IC launched the Open Pages Residential Learning Community (RLC), which is specifically created for transgender and nonbinary students. RLCs are unique housing options made available by Ithaca College’s Office of Residential Life designed to foster meaningful peer connections and belonging through shared interests and lived experiences.
Additionally, the college created the IC Pride Fellowship. One of the first of its kind nationally, the fellowship is for recent graduates and young professionals looking to gain access and insights into the fields of LGBTQ campus resource professionals, higher education, and student affairs.
“At Ithaca College, progress never stops,” said Luca Maurer, interim executive director for student equity and belonging and the director of the college’s Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services. “We continue to innovate to cultivate LGBTQ student success, and support students in creating meaningful community and a sense of belonging. Here, LGBTQ students are not only accepted, but expected — recognized as integral, necessary, essential members of our campus community and our world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.