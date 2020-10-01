A proposal for eight single family homes on 5.45 acres at the end of Campbell Avenue moved a bureaucratic step closer to reality, as the City of Ithaca Planning and Economic Development Board declared itself lead agency of the project on Sept. 22.
The board agreed unanimously to take the project on, and though it was largely uncontroversial, there was some distaste for the design and concern from neighbors about clearing the land.
“The main issue is there was some brush removal that, depending on whose version you accept as reality, was a little bit of brush hogging or bulldozers going in and scraping down to the bare soil anything that wasn’t a large established tree,” Planning Board Chair Rob Lewis said.
According to the Craig Modisher, the STREAM Collaborative property manager in charge of the application, only invasive species were removed from the parcel.
“As soon as I got notice of a complaint I went out to the site and talked to the landowner,” he said. “My understanding is he brush hogged this site three years ago, and used the same equipment to brush hog it again this year. He was concerned about surveyors being able to get in and access points.”
Lewis pointed out that the board would not be litigating that issue at the meeting, and voiced his support for the project, stating that what he saw was “relatively unobjectionable.”
The rest of the board agreed, though Mitch Glass admitted he didn’t find the proposal particularly exciting.
“We’ve talked about how this is a change from the previous project proposed, which were micro-units or small houses, which I thought was a much better approach for the site,” he said. “It used the topography in an interesting way and was a thoughtful proposal that would be a benefit to the city. Now it’s a typical subdivision…”
Board members McKenzie Jones and Garrick Blalock agreed, but conceded the vote was just to decide the lead agency, not get into the specifics of design.
For his part, Modisher said the design was an attempt to fit into the area.
“The feedback we got from the original cluster design was that it didn’t fit with the neighborhood,” he said. “As we were redesigning we did look at the neighborhood and to be honest it’s a lot of two or three bedroom single-family homes about the same size as we’re proposing now.”
STREAM Collaborative may or may not be involved in the design of the homes that eventually end up on the lots, as the current plan is to either sell the lots individually or sell the parcel as a pre-approved subdivision.
Additionally, Modisher added that the road into the subdivision was offered to the city, who “politely declined,” and a homeowner’s association will likely take care of the road maintenance and stormwater management.
With the declaration of lead agency, the Planning Board will move forward with the approval process. This also means neighbors will be notified and can begin voicing their concerns and opinions officially at the public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.