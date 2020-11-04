The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved variances for the 130 Cherry St. affordable housing building and the mixed-use development on W. State Street.
The building at 130 Cherry St., called the Arthaus building, is owned by the Vecino Group and will have a ground-floor gallery space run by the Cherry Arts non-profit. The floors above will be home to about 120 affordable units. The project was seeking a variance for the size of its sign.
Originally, architects planned to have a sign flush with the building, but the new plan is to have it extend off the building. It will be doublesided and illuminated.
“This creates depth for the building,” Kayla Mosebrook from Whitham Planning and Design said.
The variances required were for the actual size of the sign, which is 10 square feet bigger than zoning laws allow, and the extension of the sign, which projects 34 inches beyond what is allowed.
Board members noted the variances, particularly for the extension, were fairly large and asked for justification.
“We feel that it’s in scale with the building,” Kate Chesebrough from Whitham Planning and Design said. “It’s an area that is in transition and we hope that this size will be more noticeable from longer sight distances.”
Both Chesebrough and Mosebrook noted that as the area becomes more developed, having that sign will make the building easier to find. They said they anticipate development on the north or south sides of the building would have obscured the on-building sign from the roadway, and they didn’t want to put it on the west side where it would face the inlet and distract from a waterfront view.
They also argued it would add to the urban streetscape the city is hoping to create in the area.
“It creates interest, and we feel this is an appropriate style, as opposed to an on-building sign,” Chesebrough said. “This is a neighborhood with pretty interesting signs already, so we see this as part of that context.”
The only other real concern the board had was the lighting of the sign.
“This area is in transition and could have more residential places,” Teresa Halpert Deschanes said. “We’re not interested in neon signs lit all night.”
Chesebrough clarified that the sign would not be internally lit like a neon sign would be, and that the light would be fairly muted.
“It’s in no way a garish design,” she said. “It’s very small back lighting behind metal lettering...the dark color of the metal helps mute the effects.”
Ultimately, the board approved the variances unanimously, with the one stipulation that the lights of the sign would be turned off in “the wee hours” of the night.
The board also approved a two-foot variance for Arnot Ithaca 2 for their project at 430-444 W. State Street. The building will be mixed-use and will be home to more affordable housing downtown. The first floor will be 4,800 sq.ft. of retail/commercial space, while floors 2-5 will have 129 residential units.
The property is unique in that it straddles two zoning areas, CBD 42 and B2-b. In the CDB 52 zone, which is for commercial structures, there is a required 12-foot floor-to-floor ground floor height, and then the remaining floors above it must be 10 feet high. However, in the B2-b district, which is for commercial and residential structures, there is a maximum building height of 40-feet.
According to Marissa Reilly from Arnot, abiding to both sets of rules causes misaligned floor plates, rendering the project infeasible. In addition to the issues it would cause for compliance with the American Disabilities Act, it would also force the parking garage below to be just 6.5 feet high, making it tight for vehicles.
“We feel the two feet will be imperceptible for pedestrians, and without this variance we won’t be able to provide the same amount of housing, and it will be inaccessible,” Reilly said.
Halpert Deschanes asked why they couldn’t just take one story off the portion of the building in the B2-b zoning district and have 12-foot floors instead. Reilly said it would force them to eliminate units.
“Ithaca is in such a housing deficit that we feel adding additional housing is the public benefit of this project,” she said. “We would lose four units, which are some of the larger two bedrooms.”
Board member Marshall McCormick said he doesn’t feel the extra two feet were a dramatic change, and that the benefits far outweigh the detriments of the two feet
The rest of the board agreed and it passed unanimously.
The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved variances for the 130 Cherry St. affordable housing building and the mixed-use development on W. State Street.
The building at 130 Cherry St., called the Arthaus building, is owned by the Vecino Group and will have a ground-floor gallery space run by the Cherry Arts non-profit. The floors above will be home to about 120 affordable units. The project was seeking a variance for the size of its sign.
Originally, architects planned to have a sign flush with the building, but the new plan is to have it extend off the building. It will be doublesided and illuminated.
“This creates depth for the building,” Kayla Mosebrook from Whitham Planning and Design said.
The variances required were for the actual size of the sign, which is 10 square feet bigger than zoning laws allow, and the extension of the sign, which projects 34 inches beyond what is allowed.
Board members noted the variances, particularly for the extension, were fairly large and asked for justification.
“We feel that it’s in scale with the building,” Kate Chesebrough from Whitham Planning and Design said. “It’s an area that is in transition and we hope that this size will be more noticeable from longer sight distances.”
Both Chesebrough and Mosebrook noted that as the area becomes more developed, having that sign will make the building easier to find. They said they anticipate development on the north or south sides of the building would have obscured the on-building sign from the roadway, and they didn’t want to put it on the west side where it would face the inlet and distract from a waterfront view.
They also argued it would add to the urban streetscape the city is hoping to create in the area.
“It creates interest, and we feel this is an appropriate style, as opposed to an on-building sign,” Chesebrough said. “This is a neighborhood with pretty interesting signs already, so we see this as part of that context.”
The only other real concern the board had was the lighting of the sign.
“This area is in transition and could have more residential places,” Teresa Halpert Deschanes said. “We’re not interested in neon signs lit all night.”
Chesebrough clarified that the sign would not be internally lit like a neon sign would be, and that the light would be fairly muted.
“It’s in no way a garish design,” she said. “It’s very small back lighting behind metal lettering...the dark color of the metal helps mute the effects.”
Ultimately, the board approved the variances unanimously, with the one stipulation that the lights of the sign would be turned off in “the wee hours” of the night.
The board also approved a two-foot variance for Arnot Ithaca 2 for their project at 430-444 W. State Street. The building will be mixed-use and will be home to more affordable housing downtown. The first floor will be 4,800 sq.ft. of retail/commercial space, while floors 2-5 will have 129 residential units.
The property is unique in that it straddles two zoning areas, CBD 42 and B2-b. In the CDB 52 zone, which is for commercial structures, there is a required 12-foot floor-to-floor ground floor height, and then the remaining floors above it must be 10 feet high. However, in the B2-b district, which is for commercial and residential structures, there is a maximum building height of 40-feet.
According to Marissa Reilly from Arnot, abiding to both sets of rules causes misaligned floor plates, rendering the project infeasible. In addition to the issues it would cause for compliance with the American Disabilities Act, it would also force the parking garage below to be just 6.5 feet high, making it tight for vehicles.
“We feel the two feet will be imperceptible for pedestrians, and without this variance we won’t be able to provide the same amount of housing, and it will be inaccessible,” Reilly said.
Halpert Deschanes asked why they couldn’t just take one story off the portion of the building in the B2-b zoning district and have 12-foot floors instead. Reilly said it would force them to eliminate units.
“Ithaca is in such a housing deficit that we feel adding additional housing is the public benefit of this project,” she said. “We would lose four units, which are some of the larger two bedrooms.”
Board member Marshall McCormick said he doesn’t feel the extra two feet were a dramatic change, and that the benefits far outweigh the detriments of the two feet.
The rest of the board agreed and it passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.