All intercity bus service between Ithaca and New York City has been voluntarily suspended by each bus company operating in the City of Ithaca, according to an announcement from Mayor Svante Myrick on social media Thursday afternoon. The stoppage will start Thursday night at midnight.
Ithaca had plenty of intercity bus options to NYC that ran throughout the day and night, including from Greyhound, OurBus, Coach USA, Shortline, FlixBus and others.
New York City has emerged as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases skyrocketing and city hospitals struggling to handle the load of patients. Governor Andrew Cuomo has asked for a steady influx of ventilators and other medical supplies to help handle the burden.
Myrick confirmed during a live-stream on Friday afternoon that New York City's status as a hot-spot had contributed to the bus companies' decision to suspend service.
Effective midnight tonight all intercity bus service between NYC and Ithaca has been voluntarily suspended by the bus companies. #twithaca— Mayor Svante Myrick (@SvanteMyrick) March 26, 2020
