The Cornell University Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Day Hall, 144 East Avenue at approximately 3:28 a.m. on April 11.
Officers responded to Day Hall for a fire alarm activation and on arrival, found "entry was made into the building." Further investigation revealed property was damaged inside the building, including a small fire. Day Hall is home to administrative offices such as the Registrar.
There is no suspect description available. If you have any information regarding this crime, contact the Cornell University Police Department at (607) 255-1111.
