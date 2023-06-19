Cynthia Brock has received endorsement from the Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council (TCBCTC) for re-election as 1st Ward Alderperson of the Ithaca Common Council. Brock has been separately endorsed by Local 241 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 785, and by the United Auto Workers Region 9 Central New York State Community Action Program.
Brock, who is in her fourth term on Common Council, has a longstanding interest in City infrastructure and began her political career serving on the Board of Public Works.
Todd Bruer, Business Manager for IBEW Local 241 said, “I, my IBEW Local 241 Electricians, and the 13 Trade Unions that make up our Local Building Trades Council (TCBCTC) are extremely happy to see Cynthia run again and will support her in any way possible. We all wish there were more politicians like Brock who put the lives of their local community before any political agenda someone or some party may have. Cynthia has always stood strong in her beliefs, and we value her leadership in so many ways!”
First elected in 2011, Councilperson Brock represents Ithaca’s West Hill, West End, Waterfront, and Market districts, Nate’s Floral Estates, Spencer Road neighborhood, South Hill, and the Route 13 commercial corridor. In 2024, the new First Ward will include the Northside, Southside, and South Titus neighborhoods. South Hill will become part of Ward Three.
Councilperson Brock has worked to expand essential pedestrian and cycling options in underserved locations. In 2020 the Hector Street sidewalk and bike lane were completed, with retaining walls, street realignment, and updated water and sewer infrastructure. The Sidewalk Improvement District program initiated in 2014 transferred responsibility for sidewalk creation from property owners to the City. This resulted in expansive new sidewalks on Giles Street, South Aurora Street, and Hector Street. During Brock’s tenure the City also saw a dramatic expansion of pedestrian and bicycle networks, with the Waterfront and Black Diamond Trails connecting Cass Park, Stewart Park, the Farmer’s Market and Floral Avenue. Sidewalks were expanded on the Route 13 Commercial Corridor and Columbia Street Pedestrian Bridge.
Brock said, “We look forward to completion of the next phase: a pedestrian bridge across the inlet to Cherry Street, which will greatly improve access from Floral Avenue and nearby neighborhoods to shopping and services.”
