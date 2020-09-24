ITHACA, N.Y– The City of Ithaca has now extended the ability to submit a building permit right from your home office.
The City announced the new application option on Sept. 24 and said that it strongly encourages applicants to make use of the Permit Wizard to streamline the permit process and save time.
Applicants will be able to apply for a building permit online, submit documents via email, cloud and remit the fee, all online, for the process to begin. The new process will allow the Code Inspector to contact applicants via email or phone to review the application and request additional information, as needed, for plan review.
The City noted that it cannot accept credit card payment at this time. A check or money order payable to the City of Ithaca must be received prior to processing your application.
