ITHACA, NY -- Anyone who has walked by Pizza Aroma lately has likely noticed the scaffolding surrounding the building. External supports initially popped up on the building in the early fall, after a passerby noticed bowing in the brick over the summer. A complaint was filed with the city, and Pizza Aroma’s owners, Mauricio and Dora Rosa, were told the building was going to be condemned unless the necessary work was done.
Landlords Doris Nitsios and Renee Ryan told the Rosas that the work was only going to be exterior and wouldn’t affect the business, according to a Facebook post by Pizza Aroma. However, the post states that the Rosa’s received no communication since then about when the work would begin or end, so they decided to remodel the inside. Six months later in March, they were notified that Pizza Aroma has less than three months to vacate the property.
“It’s very disappointing that in our 25th year on Cayuga and Green streets we would be dragged through months of impeded business due to construction — only to be told that we have to leave on short notice,” the post said. “We are actively looking for a new location, so if you have any suggestions, please send us a message.”
Mauricio has since created a GoFundMe page for Pizza Aroma, as he said they are receiving moving/build-out estimates.
“It’s clear this move will put an unprecedented financial burden on our business,” he said. “We have found potential new locations, some requiring an entire restaurant build-out. Due to limited time and funds, we’re asking for your support, as this situation is a make or break for us.”
In addition to Pizza Aroma, the building is also home to Sam’s Wine and Spirits and a handful of apartments. When the Ithaca Times called Sam’s Wine and Spirits, the manager wasn’t in, but an employee relayed that they would not have to relocate, and that the building was in fact not condemned. The employee called the damage to the exterior cosmetic and reiterated that the store wasn’t going anywhere.
Keep an eye on Ithaca.com where this story will continue to be updated after speaking with the manager of Sam’s Wine and Spirits.
You can find Pizza Aroma’s GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/pizza-aroma-needs-your-help?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.