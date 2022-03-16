ITHACA, NY -- Luna Inspired Street Food, Purity Ice Cream, Jack’s Grill, Pronto Craft Pizza…If you live in Ithaca, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve eaten at one of Kevin Sullivan’s restaurants.
“I dropped out of college and found myself working in the restaurant business back here in Ithaca, found out I kind of had a knack for it and have been doing it ever since,” Sullivan said.
There are two Luna locations, one on Aurora Street and one in Collegetown, plus a Luna food truck and Catering by Luna. There’s also the Ithaca Ghost Kitchen operating out of the building of the original Luna location in Collegetown, and Sullivan’s newest project, Revelry.
Revelry will be opening next to the downtown Luna location in the old Ithaca Ale House building, hopefully late this spring.
“The concept [Revelry] is based around is a social experience, which I think we’ve all been missing a lot,” Sullivan said.
The upstairs (yes, look up next time you pass by, there’s a second floor!), will be a microbrewery. The façade of that level will be replaced with plate glass windows to show off the fermentation tanks to passersby. Sullivan estimates there will eventually be around a dozen beers on tap at any time, most of them brewed right there on site.
But make no mistake, this isn’t a brewery in the traditional sense.
“There’s going to be a dinner menu focusing on social shareables, kind of like an American tapas style,” Sullivan said.
There will also be an extensive wine and cocktail list and standard entrees. Another surprise, there’s a parking lot that runs from behind Viva Taqueria to about halfway through the Contemporary Trends building, and Sullivan is leasing it to use for Revelry Yards.
“It’s a large area that’s been a parking lot forever, and it’s going to have outdoor seating and a wood-fired pizza oven out there,” he said. “It’ll be like a winery/brewery scene but with a full-service restaurant and a patio out back.”
The inspiration for a new restaurant with a large outdoor area downtown came from the Streatery. The city closed off the Restaurant Row block of Aurora Street in the nicer months so the restaurants could expand their outdoor dining during the pandemic. However, with the future of the Streatery very much in jeopardy, and seemingly unlikely to return this year, Revelry will provide an alternative for those who liked dining outdoors.
“The Streatery had that community feel downtown all summer long,” Sullivan said. “So the outback seating will be expansive. There’s a lot of demand down here. Downtown is growing. This is an area that has been, ever since the Commons renovation was completed, on the rise.”
He said with more people being able to work remotely and live downtown, he’s excited to help contribute to the vibrancy of an urban neighborhood in the center of the community.
If you don’t know Sullivan from Luna, you may recognize his name from when he took over Purity Ice Cream last fall. A community staple since 1936, this wasn’t the first time Purity changed ownership, but when former owners Bruce and Heather Lane announced their plans to retire after 23 years at the helm, the shop was faced with uncertainty.
However, Sullivan saw an opportunity to continue the legacy of a shop he’s loved his whole life.
“I grew up around here, and from the time I was 7 or 8 my dad lived around the corner from Purity,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in that neighborhood, and I would take my change and go down to get a scoop. So I’ve been a fan of Purity for most of my life.”
Much like the Lanes brought the business through a transitional time in the late ‘90s when the shop stopped producing its own ice cream and started outsourcing production to Byrne Dairy, Sullivan sees this as an opportunity to make some changes of his own.
Purity did serve breakfast and lunch but cut that from the menu at the beginning of the pandemic. So when Sullivan took over, he decided to bring food back in a slightly elevated way.
“We have high quality burgers, chicken sandwiches, scratch-made chicken nuggets for kids or anyone else who likes chicken nuggets, and they’re really good,” Sullivan said. “They’re hand breaded. It’s not fast food, it’s upscale fast-casual. Our fries come from local potatoes from Silver Queen Farm in Trumansburg. So it’s products people can really enjoy and go well with ice cream.”
And the changes don’t stop there. Sullivan is getting ready to launch soft serve at Purity, made using the restaurant’s own chocolate and vanilla recipes with a slight modification to turn it into soft serve.
“It’s ridiculously good,” Sullivan said. “And we’re going to be launching scratch-made gourmet donuts down there, which is going to be super exciting.”
But all the success for Sullivan didn’t just happen. It’s been the result of good ideas, hard work and treating people well.
He opened his first restaurant in Ithaca in 2007. It was a bakery called Nocturnal Confections that delivered cookies and brownies to the colleges late at night — Insomnia Cookies before Insomnia Cookies. However, once the national cookie chain came to Ithaca, Sullivan decided to switch gears and, as he puts it, “has been going at it ever since.”
In the original Luna location on Stewart Avenue, Sullivan used to own a pizza shop. It was right next door to a bar called the Chapter House.
“It was an awesome bar, it had been there since the early 1900s,” he said. “You could find carvings in there from 50 years before. It was one of those really iconic neighborhood bars.”
And what do 21-year-olds who had one too many pints at the Chapter House want before heading home? Pizza.
“[The pizza shop] totally relied on that business,” Sullivan said.
But one night the bar burned to the ground, and again, Sullivan was forced to regroup.
“It makes you challenge yourself and figure out what to do when it’s not easy anymore,” he said. “And that’s where Luna came from. We went after a concept instead of just feeding off of the bar. We had to figure out what’s going to get people here, what’s going to be so interesting that people are going to be like ‘oh my God, I have to go across town or walk down from campus to hit this little spot.’”
The man who helped answer that question was Matt Cleveland. Cleveland, originally from Massachusetts, moved to Ithaca with his wife who is a local. His sister-in-law’s then-husband knew Sullivan and had helped come up with the concept for Luna. He connected Cleveland, a chef, with Sullivan, and Cleveland joined the team three weeks before Luna opened.
“Matt’s been one of the people in this business and in my life who became invaluable very quickly,” Sullivan said.
Cleveland is in charge of the culinary side of things and has been from the beginning. He said when creating the menu for Luna he looked at different food from all around the world, while keeping in mind the restaurant’s target demographic.
“This location is aimed at the young adult, the person with a creative palate, a palate that wants to try new things,” he said. “I put a lot of different ingredients together. One might look at it and think, is that going to taste good together? But it all blends very well so just being creative and knowing flavor profiles is how I create things.”
Sullivan gives a lot of credit to his staff and the people around him, emphasizing that he doesn’t do this alone.
“We have grown a lot, and certainly the organization is much bigger than me,” he said. “We have dozens of people who have been with us long term and are huge parts of the organization. Everything we do, we’re very collaborative.”
He also speaks extensively on the importance of treating his employees well and fostering a healthy work environment, noting the strain the restaurant industry often puts on people.
“This is a challenging industry to be in, at any point in any town,” Sullivan said. “You see a lot in the news about restaurant jobs being absolutely terrible over the past few years. The reality is, that’s something we already knew.”
He said quality of life is a focus of his organization, noting that the restaurant industry has a habit of taking great people and running them into the ground due to long hours and low pay.
In an effort to combat the burnout that’s so common in the industry, Sullivan pays everyone on his staff a living wage.
“That’s something we guaranteed even before the pandemic,” he said. “Every single person in the company earns a living wage every single week. We guarantee it to everybody, and the vast majority of people earn far more than a living wage […] The company median was around $22 per hour last time I looked.”
For reference, the current living wage in Tompkins County is $15.32 per hour, according to the Tompkins County Workers’ Center.
“And that didn’t just happen,” Sullivan said about the higher pay in his restaurants. “It took a ton of effort. Things like Matt creating food that’s really interesting, so people are willing to pay an extra dollar for tacos because it’s something they’ve never tried before, and the quality is off the charts. We also have a lot of purchasing power, so we save money that way. We have a lot of people cross-trained throughout the company, so we get value out of people…It allows us to drive our pay rates up, offer great health insurance, and we do paid vacation for everyone right off the bat.”
And while it’s not the cheapest way to run a business, Sullivan said it pays dividends.
“We’ve really focused on that quality-of-life stuff. Making sure people have vacation time when they need it, working a schedule that’s reasonable, getting overtime when they go over. Stuff like that is really important to make sure we’re not just growing, but we have an organization that we’re proud of,” he said. “And we get that back. The business gets that back. So that’s part of our mission.”
