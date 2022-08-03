Repairs to a malfunctioning transducer and removal of debris from a wet well at the Buffalo Street Wastewater Pumping Station, at the intersection of North Meadow and West Buffalo Streets will continue through Thursday afternoon, according to the City.
North Meadow Street (north bound NYS RT 13) will be narrowed from three lanes north bound to one lane north bound beginning at the intersection of West Seneca Street and ending 150-Feet north of the intersection of West Buffalo Street. Expect traffic delays along Meadow Street (north bound NYS RT 13) from the intersection of Elmira Road north to the intersection of West Court Street. The right turn lane for traffic westbound on West Buffalo Street turning right (north) onto North Meadow Street will be closed, and no right turns from West Buffalo Street onto North Meadow Street will be possible during the work.
For west bound traffic on West Buffalo Street planning to turn right (north) onto North Meadow Street the City recommends to right (north) onto either N. Cayuga, N. Albany, or N. Plain Sts., go 1-block north, then turn left (west) on West Court Street, and take West Court Street all the way to North Meadow Street.
