Following a marathon public comment period that spanned more than three hours during the Nov. 2 meeting of the Ithaca Common Council, a majority of Common Council members voted to postpone a final vote on approving the cities 2023 Budget until their next meeting on Nov. 9.
After members of the public and city employees addressed the Common Council about issues they had with the proposed budget, including problems with contract negotiations and city employee treatment in the workplace, seven members voted to postpone finalizing the budget in order to attempt to address the public's issues.
Three members of the Common Council voted to approve the budget, saying that changes can be made to certain funding priorities even if the budget passes on the original timeline. One member that voted to approve said, “there’s money in this budget for reasonable increases for the contracts that are currently outstanding. So if you’re thinking about holding up the budget until next week because you think you can add money to the budget for those purposes, it’s already in there.”
The member continued saying, “Obviously there’s a growing concern amongst the employees of the city that we have an issue. We are working hard to resolve those issues, but I can tell you this budget has funds available and it’s for what I think are reasonable increases for employees…”
Common Council member George McGonigal agreed saying, “I don’t see what’s going to change in a week.”
The proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of 0.6 percent and a tax levy that will be increasing to 9.7% — so the city is significantly what the average taxpayer will have to pay in their tax bill. At the same time, city employees are saying that their wages and benefits are not increasing to make up for the increases in taxes.
In response, Common Council member Cynthia Brock explained that pay wasn’t the only issue represented by the city workers. Brock explained that workers also had issues with changes made to their health care and said that “I think it is important to have discussion first and take the concerns that we’ve been presented with very seriously.”
According to Brock, “I don’t feel comfortable proceeding with this vote as if we haven’t received this information.”
Following more back and forth regarding whether or not the budget would get approved, Common Council member Robert Cantelimo recommended postponing the approval process until next week on Nov. 9. The motion passed with support from 7 members of the Common Council and the budget continues to be in the negotiation process.
